Maharashtra’s Aishwarya Khubchandani claimed the girls under-19 title in the 76th CCI Western India Squash Championship in Mumbai on Wednesday. Khubchandani defeated Tamil Nadu’s second seed Rathika Suthanthira Seelan in straight games 11-7, 11-5, 11-8 to emerge victorious.

Later, Goa’s top seed Yash Fadte successfully defended his boys under-19 crown as he recovered from the loss of the first game to overcome Maharashtra’s second seed Advait Adik by coasting to a 9-11, 11-6, 11-1, 11-2 win. Maharashtra No 1 seed Kaavya Bansal eased past Tamil Nadu’s joint 3/4-seed Shameena Riaz by quickly charging to a 11-7, 11-4, 11-3 win to emerge champion in the girls under-15 event.

Results Girls’ under-11:1-Sehar Nayar (CH) beat 2 -Aelina Shah (MH) 11-3, 11-4, 11-5.

Boys’ under-11:1-Agastya Bansal (MH) beat 2-Varun Shah (MH) 11-5, 11-4, 11-8.

Girls’ under-13:Diya Yadav (MH) beat 2-Akanksha Gupta (MH) 11-9, 11-1, 11-6.

Boys’ under-13: 2-Dev Sharma (MH) beat 3/4-Vedant Chheda (MH) 11-3, 11-7, 11-5.

Girls’ under-15: 1-Kaavya Bansal (MH) beat 3/4- Shameena Riaz (TN) 11-7, 11-4, 11-3.

Boys’ under-15: 2-Krishna Mishra (MP) beat 1-Rutva Samant (MH) 11-8, 11-9, 11-8.

Girls’ under-19: 3/4-Aishwarya Khubchandani (MH) beat 2-Rathika Suthanthira Seelan (TN) 11-7, 11-5, 11-8.

Boys under-19: 1-Yash Fadte (GA) beat 2-Advait Adik (MH) 9-11, 11-6, 11-1, 11-2.