Australia’s Steve Smith is making a habit of plucking out brilliant one-handed catches and on Friday in Perth, added yet another blinder to his collection. It was a big wicket too, sending New Zealand captain Kane Williamson packing to leave the visitors in trouble. Batting first in hot and humid conditions in Perth, Australia, buoyed by Marnus Labuschagne’s hundred, had registered a total of 416.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood then bowled fiery opening spells to send openers Tom Latham and Jeet Raval packing.

Williamson, along with elder statesman Ross Taylor were then steadily building a solid partnership when the former tried to glide Starc down to the third man region.

Smith, standing at second slip, showed cat-like reflexes to dive full length to his right and took the catch in mid-air. During the Ashes, Smith had pulled off an identical stunner to dismiss Chris Woakes. Not for the first time, the 30-year-old showed that he is a bonafide match winner, and doesn’t always need to show it with the willow alone.