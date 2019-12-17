Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry won the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year, the International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday .

The 29-year-old was also named the ICC Women’s ODI Player of the Year while wicketkeeper-bat Alyssa Healy was named the T20I Cricketer of the Year for the second year running.

Thailand’s Chanida Sutthiruang, who helped her country qualify for their first-ever ICC World Cup, took home the Emerging Cricketer of the Year. The 26-year-old seamer took 12 wickets at this year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup qualifier as the national side set a new world record of 17 consecutive T20I victories, won a quadrangular series featuring Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands and finished top of their ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier group.

From an Indian perspective, India opener Smriti Mandhana was named in both the ODI and T20 teams of year. Mandhana has Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey for company in the ODI team of the year and all-rounder Deepti Sharma in the T20 side. Australian Meg Lanning was chosen as captain of both the ODI and T20 side.

Perry has been the standout performer across formats this year, with three hundreds, including one in the Ashes Test. She also became the first player to complete 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20I cricket. She averages 73.50 from 12 ODIs this year, where she has also taken 21 wickets, including a national record 7/22.

“It’s an amazing honour and I’m a little bit shocked, given how many amazing performances there have been across the year,” said Perry.

The Australian star won Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for the second time in three years after being the first-ever winner of the award in 2017.