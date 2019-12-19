Board of Control for Cricket in India President Sourav Ganguly has asked that his daughter Sana be kept out of any political discourse after an alleged Instagram post from her account about fascism was widely circulated on social media platforms.

The Instagram post, attributed to the 18-year-old Sana, quoted an excerpt from Khushwant Singh’s novel The End of India that was published in 2003 and was seen as a criticism of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which is being protested across the country.

Ganguly, a former India captain, said the Instagram post was untrue on his Twitter account.

“Please keep Sana out of all these issues ... this post is not true ... she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics,” Ganguly tweeted.

The excerpt from the post read: “Every fascist regime needs communities and groups it can demonise in order to thrive. It starts with one group or two. But it never ends there. A movement built on hate can only sustain itself by continually creating fear and strife.

“Those of us today who feel secure because we are not Muslims or Christians are living in a fool’s paradise. The Sangh is already targeting the Leftist historians and ‘Westernized’ youth.

“Tomorrow it will turn its hate on women who wear skirts, people who eat meat, drink liquor, watch foreign films, don’t go on annual pilgrimages to temples, use toothpaste instead of danth manjan, prefer allopathic doctors to vaids, kiss or shake hands in greeting instead of shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. No one is safe. We must realise this if we hope to keep India alive”.