IPL 2020 auction live: Cummins becomes most expensive overseas player; Maxwell, Morris get big bids
Live updates from the auction ahead of IPL 2020.
4.34 pm: Sanjay Bangar saying that Kumble was interested in getting Maxwell on a trade from KXIP when he was in charge of MI as well. Interesting background information. Is Kumble looking at Maxwell as a captaincy option, perhaps? A left-field call.
4.32 pm: My quick take on what we saw so far. Expected them to top the charts but absolutely cannot understand the amount that was spent on Morris, Cummins and Maxwell. Super bizarre strategies from RCB, most of all. If they had got Cummins, they would have exhausted more than half the budget on one player.
4.27 pm: A break in proceedings now. Abhisek Nayyar (KKR assistant coach) says DK is still their captain despite bringing Eoin Morgan on board.
4.25 pm: Second set of players...
Second set
|Player
|Base price (Rs lakhs)
|Bought by
|Bought for (Rs lakhs)
|Stuart Binny
|50
|UNSOLD
|-
|Pat Cummins
|200
|KKR
|1550
|Sam Curran
|100
|CSK
|550
|Colin De Grandhomme
|75
|UNSOLD
|-
|Glenn Maxwell
|200
|KXIP
|1075
|Chris Morris
|150
|RCB
|1000
|Yusuf Pathan
|100
|UNSOLD
|-
|Chris Woakes
|150
|DC
|150
4.23 pm: Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins and Chris Morris have crossed Rs 10 crore. Cummins becomes the most expensive overseas buy at the auction. Unbelievable, if you ask me.
4.22 pm: Stuart Binny goes unsold. If Morris is worth Rs 10 crore, this is harsh. IPL is funny business.
4.20 pm: Mumbai Indians have entered the race for Chris Morris but RCB get their man for Rs 10 crore.
4.18 pm: Chris Morris, as expected, attracting attention. RCB and KXIP are going at it this time. Rs 6 crore has been crossed.
4.15 pm: CSK have their man! At Rs 5.5 crore, CSK have Sam Curran like many predicted.
4.13 pm: Sam Curran next. CSK make their presence felt!
4.10 pm: Correction, RCB thought they had Cummins and now KKR have gone in at Rs 15.5 crore. KKR have Pat Cummins once again, for a whopping Rs 15.50 crores.
4.10 pm: Rs 14.75 crore! THIS IS MADNESS. Delhi Capitals thought they had their man and then.... KKR COME IN!
4.06 pm: We have crossed RS 11 crore for Pat Cummins!
4.05 pm: Already at Rs 7 crore for Pat Cummins! Who is in the all-rounder category, in case you missed. RCB and DC going hard at it.
4.03 pm: Yusuf Pathan goes unsold. Colin de Grandhomme unsold.
4.01 pm: DC get their second Englishman at base price. Chris Woakes goes to the Capitals.
3.59 pm: GLENN MAXWELL TO KXIP FOR Rs 10.75 CRORE!
3.58 pm: Rs 9.75 crore....and Rs 10 crore! Delhi Capitals are making it very hard for KXIP to get their man. Surely, Punjab would not have thought it would go this high. Maxwell is a wanted man.
First set recap:
First set
|Player
|Base price (Rs lakhs)
|Bought by
|Bought for (Rs lakhs)
|Aaron Finch
|100
|RCB
|440
|Chris Lynn
|200
|MI
|200
|Eoin Morgan
|150
|KKR
|525
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|50
|UNSOLD
|-
|Jason Roy
|150
|DC
|150
|Robin Uthappa
|150
|RR
|300
|Hanuma Vihari
|50
|UNSOLD
|-
3.54 pm: Ricky Ponting must really want Maxwell. But Kumble and Co not giving up. Rs 7 crore and counting!
3.52 pm: Glenn Maxwell time! Bidding war between KXIP and DC. And we have already crossed Rs 4.20 crore.
3.50 pm: We have crossed Rs 4 crore and it is KKR and RCB who are going at it for Finch. Hesson and Co get their man for Rs 4.40 crore. Once again, KXIP were not interested. They must have decided to go with Rahul as captain.
3.46 pm: Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch up next. A subdued round of bidding so far it must be said, will Finch go for big money? KKR and RCB are interested.
3.45 pm: Jason Roy to Delhi Capitals for his base price of Rs 1.5 crores.
3.44 pm: Hanuma Vihari next. First player to go unsold on the day. Cheteshwar Pujara follows and not surprisingly, goes unsold as well.
3.42 pm: Robin Uthappa goes to RR for Rs 3 crore.
3.40 pm: Interestingly KXIP did not even enter the bidding war for Morgan who goes to KKR for Rs 5.25 crore.
3.39 pm: A bidding war between Delhi and Kolkata for Eoin Morgan
3.38 pm: WOW. JUST ONE BID FOR CHRIS LYNN! He goes to Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 2 crore.
3.37 pm: First set...first up is Chris Lynn.
3.35 pm: The welcome address is underway... we will begin soon. Hugh Edmeades will be the auctioneer again.
As is usually the trend, the teams well-placed with their squad chose to retain the bulk of their players. The two finalists from 2019 season (Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians) and the ever-consistent Sunrisers Hyderabad have the fewest slots remaining to fill in their squads. Struggling teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders are looking at another revamp. Interestingly, Delhi Capitals have opted to rebuild their squad as well despite ending their wait to enter the playoffs last season.
3.25 pm: Second set of players to go under auction will be all-rounders. Some big money bids expected here.
2nd set of allrounders at IPL Auction
|Player
|Base price (Rs lakhs)
|Stuart Binny
|50
|Pat Cummins
|200
|Sam Curran
|100
|Colin De Grandhomme
|75
|Glenn Maxwell
|200
|Chris Morris
|150
|Yusuf Pathan
|100
|Chris Woakes
|150
3.21 pm: Here’s the first set of players up for grabs. Except KXIP to go hard at Eoin Morgan or Aaron Finch.
First set of batsmen at IPL Auction
|Player
|Base price (Rs lakhs)
|Aaron Finch
|100
|Chris Lynn
|200
|Eoin Morgan
|150
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|50
|Jason Roy
|150
|Robin Uthappa
|150
|Hanuma Vihari
|50
3.14 pm: As it so often is the case, the initial spotlight will be on overseas swashbucklers from the West Indies and Australia even if some lesser-known youngsters could walk away with the big deals at the end of the day.
A look at the overseas stars who will attract the interests of bidding teams in the auction hall: read here.
3.12 pm: The Indian Premier League auction on December 19 will see teams bidding for more than 300 players to fill up 73 slots (with 29 of those for overseas players). This is a mini-auction with some teams opting to retain bulk of their side while a few have opted for a revamp. The auction for IPL 2021 will offer teams a chance to reset their squads so this year, it will be about preparing for just the upcoming season and not exactly looking at the long haul. In this series, we took a look at what teams need for the upcoming season.
2.58 pm: Seven overseas players have been listed at the highest base price of Rs 2 crores in the player auction list for Indian Premier League 2020 season a total of 330-plus cricketers set to go under the hammer in Kolkata on December 19th, 2019.
UPDATE: R Vinay Kumar, Ashoke Dinda, Matthew Wade, Sanjay Yadav, Robin Bist, and Jake Weatherald have been added to the list of players available to go with the 332 shortlisted earlier.
2.50 pm: Two days before the auctions, to be held in Kolkata, Virat Kohli had a message for all RCB fans.
“We’ve had a few discussions to build a team around, strong core that we already have and we assure you that we are going to cover all the bases that are required and build a very strong team to have a really good season in 2020,” Kohli said in a video message.
“So, as I said get behind the team and your support has always been priceless for us and will be crucial forever and ever till we play the sport. So, thank you very much, and looking forward to the auction. Find out what’s going to happen on December 19,” he said.
2.43 pm: Here’s a look at the purse details for the teams:
Purse details for IPL 2020 auction
|Team
|Purse remaining
|Total slots available (Overseas slots)
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rs 14.60 crores
|5 (2)
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 27.85 crores
|11 (5)
|Kings XI Punjab
|Rs 42.70 crores
|9 (4)
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rs 35.65 crores
|11 (4)
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs 13.05 crores
|7 (2)
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Rs 27.90 crores
|12 (6)
|Rajasthan Royals
|Rs 28.90 crores
|11 (4)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rs 17.00 crores
|7 (2)
2.30 pm: Many of the world’s top cricketers will be among 330-plus players going under the hammer when the Indian Premier League holds its auction on Thursday for the 2020 season.
Most teams will be looking for very specific talents but some like the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab may need to get serious if they want to be competitive in the coming season.
Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have most slots sorted but they always tend to make interesting buys to consolidate their position. Rajasthan Royals have usually kept a tight leash on their budget but have recently shown an inclination to bid big, so expect them to play dark horses.
Kolkata Knight Riders also have quite a few holes to fill with some old hands moving on.
Previews: What the eight teams are looking for at the IPL auction. Read here.