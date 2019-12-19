Australia pacer Pat Cummins on Thursday became the most expensive overseas buy in the history of the Indian Premier League, going for a steep Rs 15.50 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore were involved in a fierce bidding war for the 26-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of the leading pace bowlers in the world. Yuvraj Singh’s bid Rs 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils is still the highest-ever bid in the auctions.

Another Australian, Glenn Maxwell, also went for huge money and was reunited with Kings XI Punjab for a cool Rs 10.75 crore. Among other Australians, big-hitting opener Chris Lynn went to Mumbai Indians Rs 2 crore.

Australia’s One-day International skipper Aaron Finch also fetched big money, going for Rs 4.40 to Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore, their only signing so far.

The English contingent also managed to get solid bids during the auctions. All-rounders Sam Curran and Chris Woakes went to Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals respectively.

Delhi also snapped up opener Jason Roy while World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan went to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5.25 crore. South Africa’s Chris Morris also fetched a massive bid, going to RCB for Rs 10 crore.

Here is a complete list of players bought in the first session of auction:

Players bought in session one of IPL auction

Player Reserve Price (Rs Lakh) Bought by Price bought
Sam Curran 100 CSK 550
Piyush Chawla 100 CSK 675
Josh Hazlewood 200 CSK 200
Jason Roy 150 DC 150
Chris Woakes 150 DC 150
Alex Carey 50 DC 240
Shimron Hetmyer 50 DC 775
Eoin Morgan 150 KKR 525
Pat Cummins 200 KKR 1550
Rahul Tripathi 20 KKR 60
Varun Chakaravarthy 30 KKR 400
M Siddharth 20 KKR 20
Glenn Maxwell 200 KXIP 1075
Sheldon Cottrell 50 KXIP 850
Deepak Hooda 40 KXIP 50
Ishan Porel 20 KXIP 20
Ravi Bishnoi 20 KXIP 200
James Neesham 50 KXIP 50
Chris Lynn 200 MI 200
Nathan Coulter-Nile 100 MI 800
Saurabh Tiwary 50 MI 50
Aaron Finch 100 RCB 440
Chris Morris 150 RCB 1000
Robin Uthappa 150 RR 300
Jaydev Unadkat 100 RR 300
Yashasvi Jaiswal 20 RR 240
Anuj Rawat 20 RR 80
Akash Singh 20 RR 20
Kartik Tyagi 20 RR 130
David Miller 75 RR 75
Priyam Garg 20 SRH 190
Virat Singh 20 SRH 190
Mitchell Marsh 200 SRH 200