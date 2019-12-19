Australia pacer Pat Cummins on Thursday became the most expensive overseas buy in the history of the Indian Premier League, going for a steep Rs 15.50 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore were involved in a fierce bidding war for the 26-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of the leading pace bowlers in the world. Yuvraj Singh’s bid Rs 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils is still the highest-ever bid in the auctions.

Another Australian, Glenn Maxwell, also went for huge money and was reunited with Kings XI Punjab for a cool Rs 10.75 crore. Among other Australians, big-hitting opener Chris Lynn went to Mumbai Indians Rs 2 crore.

Australia’s One-day International skipper Aaron Finch also fetched big money, going for Rs 4.40 to Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore, their only signing so far.

The English contingent also managed to get solid bids during the auctions. All-rounders Sam Curran and Chris Woakes went to Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals respectively.

Delhi also snapped up opener Jason Roy while World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan went to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5.25 crore. South Africa’s Chris Morris also fetched a massive bid, going to RCB for Rs 10 crore.

Here is a complete list of players bought in the first session of auction: