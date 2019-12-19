Australian players attracted big prices in the Indian Premier League auction Thursday with paceman Pat Cummins becoming the costliest overseas buy after he went to Kolkata Knight Riders for $2.17 million.
Explosive all-rounder Glenn Maxwell joined Kings XI Punjab for $1.51 million after recently returning to cricket from a short break due to mental health issues. The players get around 75 per cent of the auction price – effectively their salary for the season – while the rest goes to their national board. So Cricket Australia would be pretty happy too.
But those weren’t the only interesting buys on the day. And as always, Twitter had something to say about the action at the auction: