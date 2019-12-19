Australian players attracted big prices in the Indian Premier League auction Thursday with paceman Pat Cummins becoming the costliest overseas buy after he went to Kolkata Knight Riders for $2.17 million.

Explosive all-rounder Glenn Maxwell joined Kings XI Punjab for $1.51 million after recently returning to cricket from a short break due to mental health issues. The players get around 75 per cent of the auction price – effectively their salary for the season – while the rest goes to their national board. So Cricket Australia would be pretty happy too.

But those weren’t the only interesting buys on the day. And as always, Twitter had something to say about the action at the auction:

Pat Cummins will make just under $10,000 per delivery in the IPL next year. No Big Bash contract this summer, but Cummins’ $3.1 million price will see him take home almost as much as two entire BBL franchises (36 players). #BBL09 #IPLauction — Sam Landsberger 🗯 (@SamLandsberger) December 19, 2019

Haha, welcome to the team! @lynny50 You’re still going to have to face me in the nets. 😋 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 19, 2019

Jaydev Unadkat has been bought in IPL auctions NINE times - the most among all players.



List:



2011 - $250k, by KKR

2013 - $525k, RCB

2014 - 2.8 crores, DD

2015 - 1.1 cr, DD

2016 - 1.6 cr, KKR

2017 - 30 lakhs, RPS

2018 - 11.5 cr, RR

2019 - 8.4 cr, RR

2020 - 3 cr, RR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) December 19, 2019

Sold prices of Glenn Maxwell at the IPL Auction:



1M USD

6 crore INR

9 crore INR

10.75 crore INR



He has earned approximately 31 crores INR in the Player Auction; the highest sum for any overseas player. #IPLAuction2020 — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 19, 2019

Australia-India trade getting a new fillip. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 19, 2019

chris morris is used to winning auctions #IPLAuction2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 19, 2019

Chennai Super Kings:



Tahir (Leg break)

Karn (Leg break)

Bhajji (off break)

Jadhav (off break)

Santner (left arm)

Jadeja (left arm)

Chawla (lucky charm) — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) December 19, 2019

Think you should rest the remainder of the Nz Test series to make sure you will be in peak condition for the @ipl !! 🤔😂😂😂 https://t.co/oKn8kSzpta — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) December 19, 2019

Aussie star Aaron Finch is off to @RCBTweets in the #IPLAuction2020. Let's hope his new teammates like him 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VGfUFfJffq — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2019

Alzzari Joseph 6/12 for Mumbai Indians (best figures in #IPL) and Adam Zampa 6/19 for Supergaints (best figures by a spin bowler in IPL) goes unsold! 🤔#IPLAuction #IPL2020Auction — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 19, 2019

It does not surprise me that 48 years old Pravin Tambe has been picked by KKR. Last year he took 4 wickets off 5 balls in a T10 match. The batsmen he dismissed were Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard and Fabian Allen. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 19, 2019

Sheldon Cottrell (8.5 crore INR) and Shimron Hetmyer (7.75 crore INR) are the highest paid players from West Indies in the IPL Auctions.



Previous best price for a West Indies player: Dwayne Bravo - 6.4 crore INR by CSK in 2018. #IPL2020Auction — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 19, 2019

Guyssss!!



Remember that kid in Kai Po Che whom @itsSSR trains and helps him to become an international cricketer?



He is now picked up by @mipaltan for 20 lakhs. His name is Digvijay Deshmukh... What a story! #IPLAuction #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/k0Lsz4VwOh — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) December 19, 2019

Finally @saik_99 finds a team in IPL. Atleast, we recognised his performances in TNPL & in the domestic circuit over the last few years. From being a net bowler for CSK to be part of the team, a lot to learn even if he doesn't get a game.#IPL2020Auction #IPLAuction #WhistlePodu — Sriram (@SriramARR) December 19, 2019

17 year old Yashasvi Jaiswal used to sell pani puris for a living on the streets till less than 2 years ago bought by Rajasthan Royals today for 2.40 crores. Fantastic story. 👏🏻 #IPL2020Auction https://t.co/4HlxI5mR1S — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) December 19, 2019

50 Lakhs pretty expensive a salary to pay your social media manager, KXIP. @JimmyNeesh now a Punjabi. #IPLAuction2020 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) December 19, 2019

Happy for Ishan Porel. Overcame an ankle injury and an IPL snub last year to help India win the Under-19 World Cup. Now gets an in! — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) December 19, 2019