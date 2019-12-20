If the most significant trend of the auction for IPL 2019 was how sought after the Indian players were, especially uncapped, the bidding in Kolkata on Thursday for the 2020 season was about team going for overseas stars (read: Australian).
With 73 slots to fill for the eight teams, this was a mini-auction ahead of the next big revamp for the 2021 season.
Pat Cummins set the new record by becoming the most expensive overseas player of all time at the IPL auctions (behind only Yuvraj Singh overall). Glenn Maxwell and Chris Morris went for Rs 10 crores or more while Nathan Coulter-Nile, Shimron Hetmyer, and Sheldon Cottrell attracted big bids from teams.
Among Indian players, almost no one could have expected that Piyush Chawla will fetch the highest bid but MS Dhoni’s team has a way of springing such surprises that very few see coming.
Uncapped players did find bids if not at the level of last year with KKR deciding to take a punt on Varun Chakravarthy despite his lack of action all year and a baptism by fire in the one IPL match last season. India Under-19 players Yashasvi Jaiswal, Priyam Garg, Ravi Bishnoi were among the new teenage crorepatis that the auction throws up ever year.
Here is the breakdown of the key numbers at the IPL auction:
Summary of IPL 2020 auction:
Total money spent by franchises: Rs 140.30 crores
Total slots vacant in 8 teams: 73
Total slots filled up by 8 teams: 62
Total overseas players bought: 29
Squad composition after IPL 2020 auction
|TEAM
|FUNDS REMAINING
|OVERSEAS PLAYERS
|TOTAL PLAYERS
|Chennai Super Kings
|₹15,00,000
|8
|24
|Delhi Capitals
|₹9,00,00,000
|8
|22
|Kings XI Punjab
|₹16,50,00,000
|8
|25
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|₹8,50,00,000
|8
|23
|Mumbai Indians
|₹1,95,00,000
|8
|24
|Rajasthan Royals
|₹14,75,00,000
|8
|25
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|₹6,40,00,000
|8
|21
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|₹10,10,00,000
|8
|25
The top 10
Top 10 players bought at IPL auction
|Player
|Country
|Bought by
|Reserve Price (Rs Lakhs)
|Price bought (Rs Lakhs)
|Pat Cummins
|Australia
|KKR
|200
|1550
|Glenn Maxwell
|Australia
|KXIP
|200
|1075
|Chris Morris
|South Africa
|RCB
|150
|1000
|Sheldon Cottrell
|West Indies
|KXIP
|50
|850
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|Australia
|MI
|100
|800
|Shimron Hetmyer
|West Indies
|DC
|50
|775
|Piyush Chawla
|India
|CSK
|100
|675
|Sam Curran
|England
|CSK
|100
|550
|Eoin Morgan
|England
|KKR
|150
|525
|Marcus Stoinis
|Australia
|DC
|100
|480
India’s Top 10
Top Indian players bought at IPL auction
|Player
|Bought by
|Reserve Price (Rs Lakhs)
|Price bought (Rs Lakhs)
|Piyush Chawla
|CSK
|100
|675
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|KKR
|30
|400
|Jaydev Unadkat
|RR
|100
|300
|Robin Uthappa
|RR
|150
|300
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|RR
|20
|240
|Ravi Bishnoi
|KXIP
|20
|200
|Priyam Garg
|SRH
|20
|190
|Virat Singh
|SRH
|20
|190
|Kartik Tyagi
|RR
|20
|130
Uncapped and rich
Top uncapped players bought at IPL auction
|Player
|State Association
|Age
|Reserve Price (Rs Lakhs)
|Bought by
|Bought for (Rs Lakhs)
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|TNCA
|28
|30
|KKR
|400
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|MCA
|18
|20
|RR
|240
|Ravi Bishnoi
|RCA
|19
|20
|KXIP
|200
|Priyam Garg
|UPCA
|19
|20
|SRH
|190
|Virat Singh
|JSCA
|22
|20
|SRH
|190
|Kartik Tyagi
|UPCA
|19
|20
|RR
|130
Biggest gainers
Increases from base price at IPL 2020 auction
|Player
|Bought by
|Reserve Price (Rs Lakhs)
|Price bought (Rs Lakhs)
|No of times over base price
|Sheldon Cottrell
|KXIP
|50
|850
|17.00
|Shimron Hetmyer
|DC
|50
|775
|15.50
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|KKR
|30
|400
|13.33
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|RR
|20
|240
|12.00
|Ravi Bishnoi
|KXIP
|20
|200
|10.00
|Priyam Garg
|SRH
|20
|190
|9.50
|Virat Singh
|SRH
|20
|190
|9.50
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|MI
|100
|800
|8.00
|Pat Cummins
|KKR
|200
|1550
|7.75
|Piyush Chawla
|CSK
|100
|675
|6.75
Money spent by nationality
Country-wise breakdown for IPL 2020 auction
|Country
|Total money spent (Rs Lakhs)
|No of players bought
|Percentage of overall spend
|Australia
|5725
|13
|40.81%
|India
|3330
|32
|23.73%
|England
|1875
|7
|13.36%
|West Indies
|1725
|4
|12.30%
|South Africa
|1275
|3
|9.09%
|New Zealand
|50
|1
|0.36%
|Sri Lanka
|50
|1
|0.36%