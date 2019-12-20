If the most significant trend of the auction for IPL 2019 was how sought after the Indian players were, especially uncapped, the bidding in Kolkata on Thursday for the 2020 season was about team going for overseas stars (read: Australian).

With 73 slots to fill for the eight teams, this was a mini-auction ahead of the next big revamp for the 2021 season.

Pat Cummins set the new record by becoming the most expensive overseas player of all time at the IPL auctions (behind only Yuvraj Singh overall). Glenn Maxwell and Chris Morris went for Rs 10 crores or more while Nathan Coulter-Nile, Shimron Hetmyer, and Sheldon Cottrell attracted big bids from teams.

Among Indian players, almost no one could have expected that Piyush Chawla will fetch the highest bid but MS Dhoni’s team has a way of springing such surprises that very few see coming.

Uncapped players did find bids if not at the level of last year with KKR deciding to take a punt on Varun Chakravarthy despite his lack of action all year and a baptism by fire in the one IPL match last season. India Under-19 players Yashasvi Jaiswal, Priyam Garg, Ravi Bishnoi were among the new teenage crorepatis that the auction throws up ever year.

Here is the breakdown of the key numbers at the IPL auction:

Summary of IPL 2020 auction: Total money spent by franchises: Rs 140.30 crores Total slots vacant in 8 teams: 73 Total slots filled up by 8 teams: 62 Total overseas players bought: 29

(Scroll / swipe right on tables if all the columns are not visible)

Squad composition after IPL 2020 auction TEAM FUNDS REMAINING OVERSEAS PLAYERS TOTAL PLAYERS Chennai Super Kings ₹15,00,000 8 24 Delhi Capitals ₹9,00,00,000 8 22 Kings XI Punjab ₹16,50,00,000 8 25 Kolkata Knight Riders ₹8,50,00,000 8 23 Mumbai Indians ₹1,95,00,000 8 24 Rajasthan Royals ₹14,75,00,000 8 25 Royal Challengers Bangalore ₹6,40,00,000 8 21 Sunrisers Hyderabad ₹10,10,00,000 8 25 Maximum overseas players: 8; Maximum squad size: 25

The top 10

Top 10 players bought at IPL auction Player Country Bought by Reserve Price (Rs Lakhs) Price bought (Rs Lakhs) Pat Cummins Australia KKR 200 1550 Glenn Maxwell Australia KXIP 200 1075 Chris Morris South Africa RCB 150 1000 Sheldon Cottrell West Indies KXIP 50 850 Nathan Coulter-Nile Australia MI 100 800 Shimron Hetmyer West Indies DC 50 775 Piyush Chawla India CSK 100 675 Sam Curran England CSK 100 550 Eoin Morgan England KKR 150 525 Marcus Stoinis Australia DC 100 480

India’s Top 10

Top Indian players bought at IPL auction Player Bought by Reserve Price (Rs Lakhs) Price bought (Rs Lakhs) Piyush Chawla CSK 100 675 Varun Chakaravarthy KKR 30 400 Jaydev Unadkat RR 100 300 Robin Uthappa RR 150 300 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR 20 240 Ravi Bishnoi KXIP 20 200 Priyam Garg SRH 20 190 Virat Singh SRH 20 190 Kartik Tyagi RR 20 130

Uncapped and rich

Top uncapped players bought at IPL auction Player State Association Age Reserve Price (Rs Lakhs) Bought by Bought for (Rs Lakhs) Varun Chakaravarthy TNCA 28 30 KKR 400 Yashasvi Jaiswal MCA 18 20 RR 240 Ravi Bishnoi RCA 19 20 KXIP 200 Priyam Garg UPCA 19 20 SRH 190 Virat Singh JSCA 22 20 SRH 190 Kartik Tyagi UPCA 19 20 RR 130

Biggest gainers

Increases from base price at IPL 2020 auction Player Bought by Reserve Price (Rs Lakhs) Price bought (Rs Lakhs) No of times over base price Sheldon Cottrell KXIP 50 850 17.00 Shimron Hetmyer DC 50 775 15.50 Varun Chakaravarthy KKR 30 400 13.33 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR 20 240 12.00 Ravi Bishnoi KXIP 20 200 10.00 Priyam Garg SRH 20 190 9.50 Virat Singh SRH 20 190 9.50 Nathan Coulter-Nile MI 100 800 8.00 Pat Cummins KKR 200 1550 7.75 Piyush Chawla CSK 100 675 6.75

Money spent by nationality

Country-wise breakdown for IPL 2020 auction Country Total money spent (Rs Lakhs) No of players bought Percentage of overall spend Australia 5725 13 40.81% India 3330 32 23.73% England 1875 7 13.36% West Indies 1725 4 12.30% South Africa 1275 3 9.09% New Zealand 50 1 0.36% Sri Lanka 50 1 0.36% Total spend: Rs 14030 lakhs

Other key stats

