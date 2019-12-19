It was a field day for Australian cricketers as their stars attracted big prices in the Indian Premier League auction held in Kolkata on Thursday.

Pacer (or all-rounder, per the IPL list) Pat Cummins became the costliest overseas buy as he went to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.50 crores after a stunning bidding war.

Glenn Maxwell made a big splash as many expected and returned to the league with a bang, with Kings XI Punjab buying him Rs 10.75 crores. He has recently returned to cricket from a short break for dealing with his mental health. Maxwell has scored 1,397 runs in the IPL at an average of 22.9 at a rapid strike rate of 161.13.

Cummins initiated the biggest bidding war. Bangalore and Delhi Capitals both upped the ante before Kolkata swooped in for their former player, who has claimed 32 wickets in 25 IPL matches.

Kolkata’s new coach and former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum was elated to get “the best player of the auction” as well as Eoin Morgan, England’s World Cup-winning captain. He, however, insisted India’s Dinesh Karthik will remain captain for the two-time champions.

Punjab head coach Anil Kumble also announced the appointment of India batsman KL Rahul as the team’s new captain.

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was the highest Indian bid for Rs 6.75 crores to Chennai Super Kings who also got England allrounder Sam Curran.

While most of India’s big name players are already attached to franchises, several newcomers bagged lucrative deals such as uncapped batsman Virat Singh, Mumbai teenager Yashasvi Jaiswal and Under-19 captain Priyam Garg.

South Africa’s veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn was third time lucky when Bangalore picked up the 36-year-old at his base price.

Indian leg-spinner Pravin Tambe became the oldest player to be sold – to KKR – at 48 years.

A total of 338 players went under the hammer at the auction for the 13th edition of the league.

Here’s the full list of players (62) bought at the IPL 2020 auction: