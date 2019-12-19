It was a field day for Australian cricketers as their stars attracted big prices in the Indian Premier League auction held in Kolkata on Thursday.

Pacer (or all-rounder, per the IPL list) Pat Cummins became the costliest overseas buy as he went to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.50 crores after a stunning bidding war.

Glenn Maxwell made a big splash as many expected and returned to the league with a bang, with Kings XI Punjab buying him Rs 10.75 crores. He has recently returned to cricket from a short break for dealing with his mental health. Maxwell has scored 1,397 runs in the IPL at an average of 22.9 at a rapid strike rate of 161.13.

Cummins initiated the biggest bidding war. Bangalore and Delhi Capitals both upped the ante before Kolkata swooped in for their former player, who has claimed 32 wickets in 25 IPL matches.

Kolkata’s new coach and former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum was elated to get “the best player of the auction” as well as Eoin Morgan, England’s World Cup-winning captain. He, however, insisted India’s Dinesh Karthik will remain captain for the two-time champions.

Punjab head coach Anil Kumble also announced the appointment of India batsman KL Rahul as the team’s new captain.

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was the highest Indian bid for Rs 6.75 crores to Chennai Super Kings who also got England allrounder Sam Curran.

While most of India’s big name players are already attached to franchises, several newcomers bagged lucrative deals such as uncapped batsman Virat Singh, Mumbai teenager Yashasvi Jaiswal and Under-19 captain Priyam Garg.

South Africa’s veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn was third time lucky when Bangalore picked up the 36-year-old at his base price.

Indian leg-spinner Pravin Tambe became the oldest player to be sold – to KKR – at 48 years.

A total of 338 players went under the hammer at the auction for the 13th edition of the league.

Here’s the full list of players (62) bought at the IPL 2020 auction:

Full list of players bought at IPL2020 auction

Player  Base price (Rs lakhs) Bought by Bought for (Rs lakhs)
Sam Curran 100 CSK 550
Piyush Chawla 100 CSK 675
R Sai Kishore 20 CSK 20
Josh Hazlewood 200 CSK 200
Jason Roy 150 DC 150
Chris Woakes 150 DC 150
Alex Carey 50 DC 240
Mohit Sharma 50 DC 50
Tushar Deshpande 20 DC 20
Shimron Hetmyer 50 DC 775
Marcus Stoinis 100 DC 480
Lalit Yadav 20 DC 20
Eoin Morgan 150 KKR 525
Pat Cummins 200 KKR 1550
Rahul Tripathi 20 KKR 60
Varun Chakaravarthy 30 KKR 400
M Siddharth 20 KKR 20
Chris Green 20 KKR 20
Nikhil Naik 20 KKR 20
Tom Banton 100 KKR 100
Pravin Tambe 20 KKR 20
Glenn Maxwell 200 KXIP 1075
Sheldon Cottrell 50 KXIP 850
Deepak Hooda 40 KXIP 50
Prabhsimran Singh 20 KXIP 55
Ishan Porel 20 KXIP 20
Ravi Bishnoi 20 KXIP 200
James Neesham 50 KXIP 50
Chris Jordan 75 KXIP 300
Tajinder Dhillon 20 KXIP 20
Chris Lynn 200 MI 200
Nathan Coulter-Nile 100 MI 800
Saurabh Tiwary 50 MI 50
Mohsin Khan 20 MI 20
Digvijay Deshmukh 20 MI 20
Prince Balwant Rai Singh 20 MI 20
Aaron Finch 100 RCB 440
Chris Morris 150 RCB 1000
Dale Steyn 200 RCB 200
Pavan Deshpande 20 RCB 20
Shahbaz Ahamad 20 RCB 20
Joshua Philippe 20 RCB 20
Isuru Udana 50 RCB 50
Kane Richardson 150 RCB 400
Robin Uthappa 150 RR 300
Andrew Tye 100 RR 100
Jaydev Unadkat 100 RR 300
Yashasvi Jaiswal 20 RR 240
Anuj Rawat 20 RR 80
Akash Singh 20 RR 20
Kartik Tyagi 20 RR 130
David Miller 75 RR 75
Tom Curran 100 RR 100
Oshane Thomas 50 RR 50
Anirudha Joshi 20 RR 20
Priyam Garg 20 SRH 190
Virat Singh 20 SRH 190
Mitchell Marsh 200 SRH 200
Sandeep Bavanaka 20 SRH 20
Fabian Allen 50 SRH 50
Abdul Samad 20 SRH 20
Sanjay Yadav 20 SRH 20