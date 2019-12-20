Australia’s Glenn Maxwell on Friday made a triumphant return to competitive cricket by scoring a stunning 39-ball 83 for his Big Bash League side Melbourne Stars at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

Maxwell had briefly taken a break from the game citing mental health issues. On Thursday, the big-hitting Victorian was reunited with Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League after the 2014 finallists tabled a successful bid of Rs 10 crore, the second biggest of the auction.

The 31-year-old’s knock against Brisbane Heat was laced with seven fours and five sixes, lifting his side to 167/7 despite no other worthy contributions with the bat. Maxwell, who also captains the Stars, was left out of Australia’s upcoming limited-overs tour to India.

If these early signs are anything to go with, KXIP should be in the running for having a good season under a new captain and coaching setup. During KXIP’s run to the final in 2014, Maxwell played a significant role in the early stages to propel his side to the playoffs.