Glenn Maxwell, Tom Banton and now, Kane Richardson and Chris Jordan – the Big Bash League keeps throwing up names of players firing after Indian Premier League franchises tied them down with big contracts.

Mitchell Marsh can also put his hat in the ring. The all-rounder smashed six sixes in his 22-ball 56 as Perth Scorchers registered 196/7 at home. On lively batting conditions, Kane Richardson finished with fine figures of 4/22.

Melbourne Renegades kept pace with the Scorchers in the chase. Mitchell’s brother Shaun hit a quick-fire half-century of his own after skipper Aaron Finch got his team off to a blazing start. Jordan dismissed Finch but his most important contribution came late in the game. At that point, Beau Webster was playing a blinder and needed batsmen to support him.

Dan Christian smashed leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed and the ball was destined to the long-on boundary. Jordan covered significant ground and threw himself full length to pouch the ball, showing exemplary reflexes, athleticism and handling. Scorchers managed to hold their nerve and won the match by 11 runs. Jordan’s effort is a definite contender for catch of the season.

Watch the video of Chris Jordan’s catch here: