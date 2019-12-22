Rafael Nadal battled past Stefanos Tsitsipas in a marathon title showdown to win the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, for the fifth time on Saturday. The world No 1 fought back from a set down to beat the 2019 ATP Finals champion 6-7(7/3), 7-5, 7-6 (7/3) in a 3hr 12min final showdown.

Tsitsipas, who had taken out world No 2 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the on Friday, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4, was close to a win before the world No 1 roared back to claim the win.

The Spaniard looked in supreme form against the 21-year-old Tsitsipas and can head to Australia for the ATP Cup brimming with confidence.

Earlier, Novak Djokovic secured third place with victory over Karen Khachanov on Saturday. He left Abu Dhabi with one loss, to Stefanos Tsitsipas, and one win over Khachanov.

“I got what I came here for, two good matches,” he said on Saturday.

The Serbian said the main source of his motivation at this stage of his career is securing a lasting legacy rather than simply trying to win tennis matches and trophies.

While the world No 2 remains in a tight battle with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the race for most Grand Slam titles won, Djokovic believes what currently drives him in the sport is something deeper than that.

“You need to constantly give yourself fuel from the source, whatever the source is,” Djokovic said. “I think it’s always about finding that purpose, and the reason, the meaning of actually playing. For me, especially in the last couple of years, it’s not only about winning a tennis match or a trophy.

“It had to be something greater than my own achievements. Something that would be related to legacy, something that would really be inspiring the lives of others, particularly kids.”

Federer holds the men’s all-time record of most majors won, with 20, and Nadal is breathing down his neck with a total of 19. Djokovic is younger than both of them though, and has a shot at closing the gap on his two rivals.

“That’s a goal,” said Djokovic, when asked if he is fuelled by breaking records.

“I’m motivated by breaking my own records and moving my own boundaries and that”s something that motivates me to compete.

With AFP Inputs