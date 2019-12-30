New Zealand captain Kane Williamson proved yet again why he is considered one of the nicest guys in cricket after a crushing 247-run loss in the Boxing Day Test against Australia on Sunday.

Despite the disappointment of the match, the captain tried to keep the spirits high of the visiting Kiwi fans. He walked over to the stands and made sure to personally thank the fans who had travelled to Melbourne for the match. The captain praised the atmosphere, saying it felt like a football game.

“I know we are circled by authorities, and I hope you are all behaving. But the support around this Test match has truly been special and the guys hugely appreciate it. I imagine footballers feel a little bit like this, despite the result. But passion has been truly inspiring. We want to thank you guys,” Williamson told the New Zealand fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

New Zealand are playing their first Boxing Day Test in Australia since 1987 and the match saw a record crowd. It was the largest single-day crowd for a Test match between the two nations, and one of the biggest against any country.

#SteadyTheShip with a big “Thanks Mate!” to all the Great New Zealanders who sung their hearts out all Test in support of the @BLACKCAPS! #BoxingDayTest #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/tSgj5ERtad — The ACC (@TheACCnz) December 29, 2019

Nathan Lyon took four wickets as Australia thrashed New Zealand by 247 runs to win the second Test at Melbourne and the series on Sunday.

The Blacks Cap, chasing a massive 488 to win, were dismissed for 240 in the evening session of the fourth day with Lyon taking 4/81 while a battling century from opener Tom Blundell proved futile.

It was the second heavy defeat for New Zealand, who lost by 296 runs in Perth and will be playing for pride only in the final Test at Sydney beginning later this week.