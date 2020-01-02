Focus will be firmly Prithvi Shaw when Mumbai take on Karnataka in a blockbuster Ranji Trophy Elite Group B game, beginning in Mumbai on Friday.

Attention will also be on Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane, as Mumbai look to bounce back from the last Ranji game versus Railways which the domestic giants lost by 10 wickets inside two and half days.

Both Rahane and Shaw failed with the bat in a chastening defeat for the 41-time champions and will be looking to regain form. It will be a good opportunity for the two players to get some runs under their belt as this will be the last Ranji match for Shaw, who departs for New Zealand with the India ‘A’ team on January 10.

The explosive opener got starts but was not able to convert in the last game, following his double hundred in the lung-opener against Baroda.

Shaw will have to counter Karnataka’s attack in slightly windy conditions at the Bandra-Kurla Complex ground.

For Rahane, who has played 63 Tests, the Karnataka game provides perfect platform to find form before he also departs for New Zealand.

Also, Mumbai needs to improve in all departments after the embarrassing loss against the Railways at home.

Mumbai will miss the services of India players Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and pacer Shardul Thakur, who will be on national duty.

In their absence, it will be a chance for the likes of skipper Suryakumar Yadav, crisis man Siddhesh Lad and experienced Aditya Tare to make a mark. Yadav also heads for New Zealand with the India A team on January 10. Also, if Sarfaraz Khan, who has been named in the squad, makes the playing XI, then it will be an opportunity for him to make it count.

The bowlers will be led by Tushar Deshpande.

Meanwhile, Karnataka would not have the services of India opener Mayank Agarwal but have the likes of skipper Karun Nair, opener Devdutt Padikkal to do the job. Their pace bowling attack, led by prolific Abhimanyu Mithun, will pose a huge challenge to the Mumbai side.

The BCCI has asked Mayank to rest in view of the upcoming season and hence he would not be playing the game, said sources in the Karnataka team.

Punjab favourites against Delhi

Without India opener Shikhar Dhawan and speedster Ishant Sharma, a depleted Delhi will have to improve their game significantly to present a tough challenge against table leaders Punjab in their Ranji Trophy match, beginning in Mohali on Friday.

Delhi, whose batting has proved to be their weakest link so far this season, will find it tougher in the absence of Dhawan, who will miss the game as he will be on national duty with Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka starting January 5 in Guwahati.

The southpaw had made a brilliant match-winning 140 in testing conditions against Hyderabad in the previous game at Feroz Shah Kotla.

Kunal Chandela, who failed in the last two games after scoring a hundred against Kerala in the tournament-opener, is likely to open with Anuj Rawat in Dhawan’s absence.

Since it is an away game, Delhi’s lead pacer Ishant is also be unavailable as he is reportedly only playing home matches as part of his workload management. Expectations are high from 21-year-old Simrajeet Singh, who impressed in the last two games against Hyderabad and Andhra, taking 12 wickets.

Medium pacer Subodh Bhati may get a chance to play his first game of the season in Ishant’s absence.

After salvaging a draw against Kerala, Delhi had lost to Andhra in an away game before beating Hyderabad at home.

The Dhruv Shorey-led side has its task cut out against hosts Punjab, who are the team to beat with two bonus points victories and a draw.

Young India batsman Shubman Gill was back among the runs with a 100 in the last game against defending champions Vidarbha. He would be aiming for more runs before he leaves for New Zealand with the A team. Captain Mandeep Singh has been leading from the front with 385 runs in three games, including a double hundred.

Gurkeerat Singh too is in fine form, having scored 149 against Vidarbha.

Leg-spinner Mayank Markande has been the pick of Punjab’s bowlers with 11 wickets at an average of 18.45.

(With PTI inputs)