Domestic giants Mumbai came a cropper with the bat yet again in their fourth-round match at home against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy. The visitors won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Bandra-Kurla complex and none of the Mumbai batsmen, barring captain Suryakumar Yadav (77), showed any resistance as they were were bowled out for 194 on day one.

India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane had another disappointing outing as he was dismissed for just seven. Although all the bowlers had a good outing, medium pacer V Koushik (3/48) was the pick of the bowlers.

Later in the day, Meanwhile, in the third session, there was an injury scare for Shaw, who fell while saving an overthrow and hurt his left-shoulder. He was taken off the field.

Karnataka were off to a solid start but all-rounder Shams Mulani’s double strike late in the day, removing Devdutt Padikkal and Abhishek Reddy gave the 41-time champions hope. Karnataka were 79/3 at stumps.

Here’s a look at how action unfolded on day one of the fourth round across the country where wickets tumbled and weather played spoilsport for the most part:

Maharashtra’s record low

Maharashtra, in Delhi, suffered an alarming slump after opting to bat first and were bundled out for just 44 against Services. Medium pacer Poonam Poonia (5/11) was the wrecker-in-chief.

In reply, Services finished with a lead of 97 at the close of play with Ravi Chauhan batting on 49. Rajat Paliwal, the skipper was dismissed for 42 as Anupam Sanklecha picked up two wickets.

Poonia, who got his wickets in 10.2 overs, was complemented by Sachidanand Pandey (3/18) and Diwesh Pathania (2/13), as Maharashtra were shot out in 30.2 overs. Services finished the day at 141/4.

Only two Maharashtra batsmen got into double figures while four batters failed to open their account as Poonia and Co kept striking at regular intervals. Pathania started the slide, getting rid of opener Murtaza Trunkwala (0) in the opening over by leaving his stumps in disarray.

The other opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (4) lasted 12 balls before falling to Pandey. The experienced Ankit Bawne was trapped leg-before for 6 by Poonia for his first wicket.

Satyajit Bachhav (11) and Chirag Khurana (14) put on 22 runs for the sixth wicket, the highest of the Maharashtra innings, before the lower order caved in for the addition of four more runs from 40/6.

Maharashtra 44 (PS Poonia 5/11, Sachidanand Pandey 3/18) vs Services 141/4 (Ravi Chauhan 49*, Rajat Paliwal 42; AA Sanklecha 2/37).

Hyderabad rock Kerala

Pacers Mohammed Siraj and Ravi Kiran shared five wickets between them as hosts Hyderabad left Kerala reeling at 129/7. Salman Nizar hit 37 captain Sachin Baby contributed with 29 for the visitors.

It didn’t take long for Hyderabad to make inroads as P Rahul, Jalaj Saxena, Rohan Prem and Robin Uthappa were back in the pavilion after just 15 overs of play. Only 41 overs of play was possible at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

Mandeep among the runs again

Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh was yet again in fine form, this time putting the Delhi attack to the sword in Mohali. However, Mandeep couldn’t get to the three-figure mark this time and fell for 81.

Seasoned batter Gurkeerat Mann scored a breezy 50-ball 65 and Anmolpreet Singh made 45. Delhi’s Kunwar Bidhuri picked up three wickets.

However, Shubman Gill was in the spotlight when he got his dismissal overturned after arguing with the on-field umpires, leading to stoppage of play for about ten minutes. Gill didn’t last long, though, making only 23. Punjab were at 266/8 at stumps.

Brief scores

Mumbai 194 (Suryakumar Yadav 77; Shashank Attarde 35; V Koushik 3/45, Prateek Jain 2/20) vs Karnataka 79/3 (R Samarth 40*, Shams Mulani 2/13). Karnataka trail by 115 runs.

Uttar Pradesh versus Tamil Nadu: No play on opening day.

Himachal Pradesh 175 (AP Vashisht 33, PS Khanduri 31; Avesh Khan 5/52; Ishwar Pandey 3/51) vs Madhya Pradesh 87/4 (Rameez Khan 36*; PP Jaswal 2/16).

Jharkhand 170/4 (Kumar Deobrat 35, Saurabh Tiwary 43*; Abid Mushtaq 3/24) vs Jammu & Kashmir.

Assam 237/5 (Gokul Sharma 47, Riyan Parag 104*, Kunal Saikia 34*; Sunny 2/19) vs Uttarakhand

Punjab 266/8 (Mandeep Singh 81, Gurkeerat Mann 62, Kunwar Bidhuri 3/64) vs Delhi.

Bengal vs Gujarat. 1st day’s play washed out.

Kerala 126/7 (Salman Nozar 37, M Ravi Kiran 3/24. Mohammed Siraj 2/36) vs Hyderabad.

Rajasthan 151 (Ashok Menaria 74, CV Stephen 4/67, KV Shashikanth 4/50) vs Andhra