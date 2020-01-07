Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of India A’s upcoming practice matches against New Zealand A due to a shoulder injury.

The 20-year-old sustained the injury on his left shoulder while saving an overthrow on the opening day of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka on Friday. Shaw did not take the field after that and was taken to the National Cricket Academy for an assessment of his shoulder injury.

“Team India batsman Prithvi Shaw suffered from rotator cuff and labrum injury to his left shoulder while fielding on Day 1 (January 3, 2020) of the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Karnataka,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Prithvi is currently under rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and has been ruled out of India A’s two upcoming practice games in New Zealand. A call on his participation in the one-day and four-day matches will be taken at a later stage,” the statement read.

Shaw last featured for India during the West Indies Test series held during October 2018. He suffered an ankle injury during a practice match against Cricket Australia XI later in November which saw him being ruled out.

He made a comeback in November last year after serving an eight-month doping ban and impressed with his performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20International Trophy and the Ranji Trophy.