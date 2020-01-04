New Zealand-bound for the India A tour, opening batsman Prithvi Shaw will not bat in Mumbai’s second innings after hurting his shoulder on the first day of their Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka.

Shaw, named in India A squads for all formats during the upcoming New Zealand tour, also missed fielding during second day’s play in Mumbai on Saturday.

The team is set to leave for New Zealand on January 10.

“He is having a little pain and hence he won’t bat in the second essay,” the media manager of the team said at the Bandra Kurla Complex ground, according to PTI.

Shaw, while saving an overthrow, had hurt his left shoulder in the last session on Friday and had underwent an MRI scan in presence of Mumbai’s physio.

Karnataka resumed their innings on their overnight score of 79/3 and were eventually bundled out for 218, taking a first-innings lead of 24 runs.

Shaw did not field during the entire Karnataka innings. He did not open as Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane came out bat in his place. Mumbai were in further trouble after being reduced to 26/4 in their second innings at tea with Rahane disappointing again while crisis men Siddesh Lad and Suryakumar Yadav also departed.

An official update on Shaw’s injury status is expected after the day’s play.