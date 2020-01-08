In a day to remember for subcontinent stars Down Under, Afghanistan spin ace Rashid Khan and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf picked up hat-tricks in the Big Bash League on Wednesday.

Rashid’s efforts, though, weren’t enough to guide Adelaide Strikers to victory as a Tom Curran-inspired Sydney Sixers sneaked home by two wickets in the penultimate over. The leg-spinner took James Vince and Jack Edwards in the eleventh over of the Sixers’ innings. He completed his hat-trick by bowling Jordan Silk in the first ball of his following over. There was a hint of luck in the second wicket as the leg before wicket decision seemed dubious.

Rauf, on the other hand, picked up three in a row, snaring Matthew Gilkes, Callum Ferguson and Daniel Sams in the final over of the Sydney Thunder innings. Melbourne Stars restricted Thunder to 145/5 at MCG. The Pakistan pacer finished with figures of 4-0-23-3.

Rashid, meanwhile, ended his brilliant spell with figures of 4-0-22-4.

Watch both the hat-tricks below:

