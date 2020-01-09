Real Madrid cruised into the final of the Super Copa de Espana with a 3-1 win over Valencia in Jeddah on Wednesday but all the headlines were stolen by Toni Kroos’ remarkable strike directly from a corner that set Zinedine Zidane’s team on their way.

In the 15th minute of the match, Kroos who was on corner duties for Real Madrid caught Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech napping and sent a curling effort straight into the net.

Domenech who was organising his defence to defend the set-piece was taken aback by the German’s quick thinking as the corner from Kroos had enough swerve on it to beat the Valencia custodian despite his delayed efforts to prevent it from going into the net directly.

Isco and Luka Modric added two more goals for Real Madrid, who will now face either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in the final on Sunday.

The goal left Twitterati in awe as they heaped praise on the German midfielder

😱 No one's safe when @ToniKroos is taking a corner kick pic.twitter.com/PLp476g5EM — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) January 8, 2020

🇩🇪 This view of Toni Kroos' corner kick goal against Valencia yesterday is absolutely brilliant. Perfection from the German maestro. 😍😱 pic.twitter.com/vvTCyu5BuH — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) January 9, 2020

Another angle of the strike.