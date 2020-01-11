India all-rounder Hardik Pandya revealed that he had trouble even stepping out of his house year after the backlash that came with making sexist remarks on chat show Koffee with Karan.

Pandya was indefinitely suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India and was subsequently let off with a fine. After making a return, Pandya had a moderate Indian Premier League, World Cup and then a back-surgery that kept him out of cricket for more than three months.

“I still remember, I did not step out of my house. It took me a week or 10 days to just realise that this is not it: ‘You have to step out and face the things than just being in your cocoon’,” Pandya told India Today.

He added, “I realised that this is kind of an exam that I had to get through. I then shifted focus to my game and forgot what happened. Whether I was going to be suspended for six months or coming back in the next game I had no idea – it was just rumours.”

The 26-year-old feels that a lot of people perceive him wrongly and it changes once they meet him. “Someone who does not know me....they think I am arrogant and that I am not easy to talk to, cocky etc. I have got so many people who came to me and said, ‘we thought you were a certain way but you’re completely the opposite’.”

He added, “That’s why the relationship that I have with all my teammates or anyone who knows me closely is fantastic. They are genuinely like my brothers. I still remember when I came back, everyone was looking after me, making sure I was mentally alright, physically alright – which was quite a sweet thing. The comeback was fine,” said Pandya

Pandya remembered his comeback from a complicated back surgery. The Baroda-born all-rounder has played 11 Tests, 54 ODIs and 40 T20 Internationals for India.

“I had a word with Virat [Kohli]. He just dropped a message, asking me how I was doing [after the surgery]. I replied: ‘I am good but I just wish that no one in the world goes through a back surgery’. I was obviously in medication and it was emotionally challenging as well. From lifting 100 kg I went to not being able to lift my leg.”

With his selection for New Zealand tour all but certain, Pandya is happy that he has recovered.

“The recovery has been fantastic. Your body was used to giving 100 per cent but once your body touches the knife, you have to start giving 200 per cent. That’s what we focussed on. It’s not been easy but I have been getting stronger.”