Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis continued his stunning form with the bat in the ninth edition of the Big Bash League, smashing an unbeaten 79-ball 147 on Sunday for Melbourne Stars against Sydney Sixers.

The Stars, batting first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, put up a massive 219/1 in their 20 overs. Stoinis, opening the batting for the Glenn Maxwell-led side, hit 13 fours and eight sixes as he went past D’Arcy Short’s record for the highest individual score in the T20 tournament’s history.

This was the Aussie all-rounder’s first century in the format.

Stoinis is also currently the leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament. He was involved in a 207-run opening partnership with Hilton Cartwright (59 off 40 balls) which is the highest stand in the tournament ever.

You've just gotta watch this highlights package of Marcus Stoinis' 147no @dream11 | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/IZqEt2VZJE — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2020

💥 147* runs

💥 79 balls

💥 13 fours

💥 8 sixes



Marcus Stoinis has just smashed BBL's highest individual score 🤩#BBL09 pic.twitter.com/AVbhyir8BK — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) January 12, 2020

Marcus Stoinis:



Highest individual BBL score - 147* (79)



...42.1....61611..4.44.11..42..21.41.422214111111164262412.113.1..2441646.26.16



Highest partnership in BBL history - 207 (with Hilton Cartwright)



Stars highest BBL total & highest BBL total at MCG - 219#BBL #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/VpS5A3diPQ — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) January 12, 2020

Stars continued their brilliant run of results in this edition to remain on top as they defeated their closest rivals by 44 runs at the MCG.

Stoinis was released by Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the auction for the 2020 season and was picked up by Delhi Capitals. He is not part of the Australia squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series in India.