Ravichandran Ashwin will play County cricket for Yorkshire County Cricket Club after the club confirmed his participating for the 2020 County Championship season.

Yorkshire expect Ashwin to play eight matches in the season after his Indian Premier League commitments for Delhi Capitals.

Ashwin, 33, will take a short break between IPL and County as requested by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Yorkshire have agreed to the request.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Yorkshire, a club with a wonderful history and a fantastic fan base,” Ashwin told yorkshireccc.com.

“I think our team looks extremely talented with some superb pace bowlers and exciting batsmen. Hopefully my role as the spinner will be a key feature in helping the team achieve success.”

The 33-year-old has taken 362 wickets in 70 Tests, 254 of those in 43 home Tests and recently claimed his 27th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He will like to add to his First-Class record with Yorkshire.

BREAKING: The Yorkshire County Cricket Club can confirm the acquisition of Indian Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the majority of the 2020 Specsavers County Championship season.#OneRose — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) January 16, 2020

“Headingley has always been a fantastic venue to play at,” he said. “People speak about the overhead conditions playing a big part so let’s hope for plenty of sun.

“I love playing First-Class cricket and have enjoyed my two previous spells with Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire.”

On his role in the team, Ashwin said that he is looking to win the title with the new club which will need a collective effort.

“My role will be to score runs and take wickets but it will be a collective effort if we are to win the title,” he said.

“I feel I have been consistent over a long period of time which has helped my success for India. I’m a deep thinker about the game and bowling in particular and will be researching my opponents carefully to ensure I have the edge.

“I know a lot about Yorkshire and to follow in the footsteps of Sachin, who played for the county many years ago is a wonderful feeling for me.”

Yorkshire coach Andrew Gale also expressed his satisfaction after acquiring the services of the Indian off-spinner.

“We’re really pleased and he’s someone we’ve had our eye on for a while,” Gale said. “Ashwin ticks every box, he did well for Notts in a team that was underachieving with both bat and ball. To get a guy of his experience in and around the group will be great for us.”

“He can attack and defend so will give us nice control in the first innings and then second innings he will come into his own. He can’t play any T20, but my understanding is that he’s going to be around during the 50-over competition both as a mentor and a coach and so he’s going to help the young spinners but he’ll play the rest of the season in Championship cricket.”