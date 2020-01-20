Serena Williams voiced concern over pollution from bushfire smoke at the Australian Open on Monday, saying that lung problems in the past could make her more vulnerable.

The 38-year-old American, who is pursuing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, said it was a waiting game to see how conditions develop over the next fortnight.

The poor air that disrupted qualifying eased by Monday – when Williams made a winning start against Anastasia Potapova – and instead gave way to spells of heavy rain.

“I definitely was concerned, and am,” said Williams, who suffered a lung blood clot during labour while giving birth to daughter Olympia in 2017 – the second time she has needed emergency treatment for the problem. “That [haze] is still a concern for, I think, pretty much everyone.”

Many players have hit out at organisers for ploughing ahead last week with qualifying matches, despite pollution levels hitting some of the worst on the planet in Melbourne.

Asked if she feared she might be more sensitive to the pollution because of her past problems, Williams replied: “It definitely crossed my mind.

“I’m, like, ‘Oh no, I’m already playing a little down than most people.’”

But Williams, who gave her US$43,000 Auckland winners’ cheque to a bushfire relief fund last week, said she felt no particular problem in her opening victory against Potapova.

Serena Williams blitzed the first set in just 19 minutes and powered past the Russian teenager 6-0, 6-3 in 58 minutes.

The eighth seed plays Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia in round two in an expectant Melbourne, where she can equal the all-time record of Grand Slam titles.

The American said tournament organisers had been keeping the players informed of the latest conditions each day.

“That’s been really good to see that the Australian Open take that stance on that,” she said. “So it’s literally every day, we are just waiting every day to see how the air quality would be.”

Williams comes into Melbourne in ominous form after breaking her three-year title drought with victory in Auckland – her first since becoming a mother to two-year-old daughter Olympia.

Olympia watched her mother win the title last week, and Williams said after easing to victory over Potapova: “It (Auckland) was really special for me and her (Olympia) – I hope for her.”

But the American legend, speaking to an adoring crowd at the 15,000-capacity Rod Laver Arena, admitted that Olympia “just cares about Play-Doh”.

“I try to tell her I’m someone, you know,” she joked. “I am just known about town as Olympia’s mom – I love that.”

There is huge pressure on Williams as she eyes the record Grand Slam haul of Australia’s Margaret Court. Since winning the title in Melbourne in 2017 she has lost four Slam finals, each time failing to even win a set.

Williams, the highest-earning female in sport, was pregnant with Olympia when she lifted the Melbourne crown three years ago. There is a fierce focus on Williams’ latest bid for tennis history at the Australian Open, and she knows it.

“Now it’s just more or less about doing the best that Serena Williams can do,” she said.

“Margaret Court was a wonderful, great champion, and now how great is Serena Williams? That’s it.

“That’s kind of what I have been thinking about the last couple of weeks and months, it definitely helps me relax a lot.”

Williams laughed off a tweet by reigning Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka in which the 22-year-old posted a picture of them together and playfully described the American as “my mom”.

“Definitely not the mom, though, definitely more or less cousin?” said Williams.

With AFP Inputs