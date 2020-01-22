Sarfaraz Khan became Mumbai’s eighth triple centurion, bringing up the milestone against Uttar Pradesh at the Wankhede Stadium. The 22-year-old got to the landmark with a six off Rinku Singh as Mumbai piled on the misery over their opponents.

In what has been a run-fest at Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh declared at 625/8, led by Akshdeep Nath’s century and Upendra Yadav’s unbeaten double ton. In reply, Mumbai were in trouble after losing two wickets with just 16 on the board.

Siddesh Lad missed out on a century by just two runs but Sarfaraz came to the party, slamming 30 boundaries and eight sixes en route to his triple century. Skipper Aditya Tare also missed out on a century by just three runs. At the time of writing, Mumbai were at 681/7.

