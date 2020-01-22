When Sarfaraz Khan came out to bat on Wednesday along with Mumbai skipper Aditya Tare, all he was thinking about was how to help the team earn three points for claiming the first innings lead.

Uttar Pradesh had scored a mammoth 625/8 and Mumbai were still 273 runs adrift when the day started. Tare fell three short of a well deserved century but Khan continued to defy the opposition bowlers.

And when he scored a single to help Mumbai overhaul the UP total, he thought his job was done. But the Mumbai team management told him to carry on and attempt to score a triple ton.

He did just that, reaching the milestone with a six and in the process becoming the seventh Mumbai batsman to achieve this feat.

Here are the highlights of his innings.