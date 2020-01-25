Top seed Rafael Nadal routed fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, losing just seven games on Saturday, as he revved up his bid for a 20th Grand Slam title.

The 33-year-old was in superb form to charge past the 27th seed 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in bright sunshine on Rod Laver Arena and make the round of 16 at Melbourne Park for the 13th time.

Fifth seed Dominic Thiem dropped a set but looked steady to beat 29th seed Taylor Fritz 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4 and set up a mouth-watering clash with 10th seed Gael Monfils in the fourth round. Frenchman Monfils ended the run of qualifier Ernests Gulbis 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Andret Rublev continued his unbeaten run in 2020, that has seen him lift two titles already, to down 11th seed David Goffin 2-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 7-6 (7/4). The Belgian led by a set and then saved four match points in the tiebreak but could not force a decider.

Ruthless Rafa Nadal

“My best match of the tournament so far, without a doubt,” said Nadal. “I’m improving every day, so super-happy.

“I did well on my serve and hit good forehands down the line, which is a key shot for me.”

Nadal joined defending champion Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the fourth round with a potential showdown next with Nick Kyrgios.

The Australian, who disparagingly labelled Nadal “super salty” last year, and mimicked his serving routine during his second-round clash, meets Russian Karen Khachanov later.

Nadal, a finalist last year when he crashed to Novak Djokovic in straight sets, was far from clinical in his previous match against Federico Delbonis, winning only three out of 20 break points.

But his conversion rate against his Davis Cup teammate was much better, putting away five from 10 in a dominant display.

He broke Carreno Busta on his first service game to immediately take charge, dictating the rallies and forcing his opponent around the court.

Carreno Busta became a spectator as Nadal raced through the set in 29 minutes and he then broke again early in the second set to inflict more pain.

Nadal’s relentless consistency was too much for the 28-year-old, who had no answers to the constant pressure and pinpoint service returns that were a trademark in the easy win.

Results

Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) bt Pablo Carreno-Busta (ESP x27) 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

Gael Monfils (FRA x10) bt Ernests Gulbis (LAT) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-3

Dominic Thiem (AUT x5) bt Taylor Fritz (USA x29) 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4

Andrey Rublev (RUS x17) bt David Goffin (BEL x11) 2-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)

With AFP Inputs