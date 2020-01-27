The sporting world grappled with the sudden death of basketball great Kobe Bryant on Sunday, with NBA players saying they felt sick to their stomach taking to the court without having ample time to absorb the shocking news.
A haunting moment of silence preceded the Houston Rockets’ game against the Nuggets in Denver, which tipped off just hours after the helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles in which Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine who perished.
In San Antonio, where the Spurs hosted the reigning champion Toronto Raptors, both teams took 24-second shot-clock violations on their first possessions of the game in honor of Bryant – who wore the number 24 in the later years of his career.
And in a move that other NBA teams are also expected to adopt, the Dallas Mavericks announced that they were retiring the number 24 jersey.
Several NBA stars said they were reluctant to step on the court after learning the news.
Here’s how the world paid tribute to Bryant: