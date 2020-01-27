The sporting world grappled with the sudden death of basketball great Kobe Bryant on Sunday, with NBA players saying they felt sick to their stomach taking to the court without having ample time to absorb the shocking news.

A haunting moment of silence preceded the Houston Rockets’ game against the Nuggets in Denver, which tipped off just hours after the helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles in which Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine who perished.

Also read: An incredibly tragic day: Fans, players react to NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death in helicopter crash

In San Antonio, where the Spurs hosted the reigning champion Toronto Raptors, both teams took 24-second shot-clock violations on their first possessions of the game in honor of Bryant – who wore the number 24 in the later years of his career.

And in a move that other NBA teams are also expected to adopt, the Dallas Mavericks announced that they were retiring the number 24 jersey.

Several NBA stars said they were reluctant to step on the court after learning the news.

Here’s how the world paid tribute to Bryant:

Got chills 10 seconds in. Rinaldi exceptional as always paying tribute to Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/flIQdEV3yR — Lars Hanson (@LarsHanson) January 27, 2020

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend💔 pic.twitter.com/qKb3oiDHxH — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

The Celtics discuss the impact that Kobe Bryant had on their lives. pic.twitter.com/5qVfK2jfaz — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 27, 2020

this will forever be a lasting memory of Kobe and Gigi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/INReeVq7GT — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) January 26, 2020

Terribly sad to wake up to this news today. RIP Kobe Bryant. Too young. Deepest condolences to family and friends of the sporting legend. — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 26, 2020

Saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna & others onboard the helicopter.

My condolences to his family, friends and fans across the world. #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/OAvwtI1dEJ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 27, 2020

Lights for a legend.



Los Angeles City Hall lit in purple and gold starting at 8:24 p.m. this evening in honor of Kobe Bryant’s storied championship career and in memory of Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and all who perished in today’s tragedy. pic.twitter.com/1una7Aj98Z — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 27, 2020

Alicia Keys paid tribute to Kobe Bryant at the 2020 #Grammys https://t.co/ImLo6D1ytw pic.twitter.com/N1MZHqeq3N — TIME (@TIME) January 27, 2020

Woke up with sad news, My deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of @kobebryant



Thank you for teaching us to work hard with a humble heart. Rest in peace, legend. pic.twitter.com/L7l0WibsfW — MadelineArt (@made_lineart) January 27, 2020

So shook watching this 😥 The exact reason I celebrated Kobe Bryant’s greatness and tried to educate people on his deep specialities is the exact reason the world is so shook and broken. His game was so pure and polished and cerebral that he became INVINCIBLE to us all. #RIP #TBE pic.twitter.com/qcIuvcdL0p — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) January 27, 2020