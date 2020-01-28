The Australian Open organisers on Tuesday released a statement over a banner unfurled by former greats Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe, which called for the Margaret Court Arena to be renamed after Aussie ace Evonne Goolagong.

An AO statement said that Navratilova and McEnroe had breached protocol: “We embrace diversity, inclusion and the right for people to have a view, as well as their right to voice that view. But the Australian Open has regulations and protocols with respect to how any fan, player or guest can use our facility, the event and the global stage it provides. This is to ensure the integrity of the event.

“Two high-profile guests have breached these protocols and we are working through this with them,” the statement added.

Navratilova has been vocal against naming the stadium after the 24-time Major winner over her alleged homophobic views.

In an open letter on the Tennis.com website, the 63-year-old wrote that she supported venues being named after the greats of the game but pointed out that “those athletes were on the right side of history.”

Navratilova added: “But Margaret Court does not belong in that company or category.”