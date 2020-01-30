Members of Australia’s under-19 cricket team are set to face sanctions from Cricket Australia after being accused of “casual racism” on social media.

The cricketers poked fun at non-English speaking fans from the sub-continent on Instagram by commenting in a certain manner.

Australia crashed out of the U-19 World Cup in South Africa after a 74-run defeat at the hands of India in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Before the match, batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk had posted a photo on Instagram after Australia had qualified for the quarter-finals against India. Several teammates commented on the photo, making fun of non-native English speakers.

“Sir great player, big fan and will play for India one day,” Ollie Davies wrote.

“Sir, give me Whatsapp number I want to be friend,” Liam Scott commented.

Australia are still in South Africa to play two more games which will determine their position in the World Cup.

Cricket Australia on Thursday said that it learned about the comments on Wednesday and were disappointed.

“We are extremely disappointed that some of the Australian under-19 squad members have used inappropriate language in posts on social media, which we reported to the ICC as soon as it came to our attention,” CA’s integrity chief Sean Carroll said in a statement to The Age.

“Some of that language could be interpreted as ridiculing non-native English language speakers. I have spoken to the players this morning and expressed in no uncertain terms that such language has no place in society and falls well short of the standards we expect as Australian cricketers.”

The cricketers involved have apologised for the language and have deleted the post.

“The players have apologised for the language and have taken down the posts,” Carroll said. “Cricket Australia will consider sanctions upon their return home from South Africa, which will include but not be limited to education and cultural sensitivity training.

“Most of the players do not have their parents present with them in South Africa and some of them are minors. Accordingly, we believe it is appropriate to consider sanctions upon their return home.”