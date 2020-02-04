The West Indies on Monday dropped key batsmen Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer for their upcoming one-day international series against Sri Lanka, saying the pair failed to meet new “minimum fitness requirements”.

They have been left out of the 15-man squad for the three ODIs, with Darren Bravo and Rovman Powell earning recalls.

“Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer missed out due to the fact that they came up short in the fitness test,” said Cricket West Indies selector Roger Harper.

“They will be missed, Lewis was the team’s best batsman in the recent... ODI series against Ireland where he batted with great composure and proved the bedrock for the team’s series win.

“Hetmyer appeared to be getting his act together and was an integral part of the team’s batting group.”

The Windies take on Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Colombo on February 22, before further games in Hambantota and Kandy.

They have not yet named their squad for the following two-match T20 international series.

Opening batsman Lewis struck 102 and 99 not out during his side’s 2-1 series win over Ireland last month and has scored 1,610 runs in 51 ODIs.

The 23-year-old Hetmyer has scored five ODI centuries from only 45 appearances, averaging 36.66.

West Indies squad: Kieron Pollard, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh