After becoming the first Indian woman footballer to secure a professional football contract abroad by signing for Rangers FC in January, Ngangom Bala Devi has taken no time to leave an impression at her new club.

Devi, the top scorer for the Indian national women’s team and also the leading goalscorer in South Asia, had arrived in Scotland last week to train with Rangers FC ahead of the 2020 season. And by looks of her first day, she already seems to have had no trouble adapting to Scottish football.

From the team meeting to pre-match warm ups, Devi was concentrated on and off the pitch. At noon, during a game against GB Police FC, she scored a goal with a clever finish and set-up another when the opposition defender failed to clear a long ball from the India international.

Rangers will be banking on their new signing to score more goals as they begin their Scottish Women’s Premier League Cup campaign later on in the day.

Here’s a glimpse of Devi’s first day at Rangers: