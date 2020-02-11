Indian Super League club NorthEast United FC has sacked manager Robert Jarni along with his coaching staff and announced the promotion of assistant Khalid Jamil as the interim head coach late on Thursday night. Jarni is a former Croatian Youth National Coach and was appointed in August last year.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the club said the decision was taken through mutual agreement. “NorthEast United FC would hereby like to confirm that the club has parted ways with head coach Robert Jarni and his coaching staff through mutual agreement. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the best interests of the club and our recent performances in the ISL,” it read.

The sacking came after NorthEast drew 3-3 with Jamshedpur FC at home in Guwahati. The hosts were already out of the race for the playoffs and stand ninth on the table.

The statement also said that they are looking for a viable replacement who will bring “stability and sustainability to the team.” Khalid Jamil will take over as the interim coach till the club finds a suitable replacement.

NorthEast next match is an away fixture against Odisha before two home matches against Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC.