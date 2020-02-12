Australia’s Big Bash League ended on Saturday with the Sydney Sixers defeating the Melbourne Stars in the final to win the T20 tournament for the second time.

The Sixers, who had won the inaugural edition of the tournament, proved to be too strong for the Stars in the title clash as they notched up a 19-run victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The ninth edition of the tournament saw some brilliant performances, with Marcus Stoinis finishing as the leading run-getter (705) and Daniel Sams bagging the most number of wickets (30).

The BBL has shared videos of some of the best moments from this season on its official social media handle.

Watch them here:

There are some SERIOUSLY good shots in here.



Watch & enjoy the biggest and best sixes of #BBL09 💥 pic.twitter.com/Kp8Fh3mOna — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 11, 2020

Some of the moments which had us chuckling in #BBL09.



Apologies to @liaml4893 for revisiting what was probably quite a traumatic experience 😄 pic.twitter.com/34S8mruYuj — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 10, 2020