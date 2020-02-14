Tanvi Khanna pulled off a surprise win over second-seeded Sunayna Kuruvilla, winning in five games to reach the women’s singles final of the Senior National Squash Championship at the ISA courts in Chennai on Friday.

The top-seeds in the men’s and women’s sections – Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa marched into the finals with easy victories while the experienced Harinder Pal Sandhu, on a comeback trail, crashed out with a defeat at the hands of No 2 seed Abhay Singh.

In the women’s semis, Tanvi Khanna prevailed 11-6, 3-11, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10 in a thriller against Sunayna, the local girl, to enter the national final. The fast-improving Khanna and the second-seed, a local girl, went toe in the first four games, winning alternate sets.

Inconsistency appeared to hurt Kuruvilla as she allowed her opponent from Delhi to get away and let a match point slip away. Khanna also struggled, and as she admitted, glass court was not something she was used to but managed to remain afloat despite the contest extending.

However, she held her nerve to emerge as the winner. Ghosal, the 12-time champion in the men’s and 17-time champion Joshna Chinappa did not have to exert themselves much to seal their berths in the summit clash.

Sandhu appeared to be down and out after losing the first two games against his Mumbai opponent before launching a tenacious fightback. However, the Chennai player could not sustain the good run and lost the decider 7-11.

Results:

Semi-finals: Men’s singles: Saurav Ghosal (TN-X1) beat Abhay Singh (TN-5/8) 11-9, 11-1, 11-8; Abhishek Pradhan (Maharashtra-X2) beat Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (TN- 3/4) 11-6, 12-10, 10-12, 9-11, 11-7.

Women: Joshana Chinappa (TN-X1) beat Sanya Vats (Delhi-5/8) 11-9, 11-7, 114; Tanvi Khanna (Delhi-3/4) beat Sunayna Kuruvilla (TN-X2) 11-6, 3-11, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10.