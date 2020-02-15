Former Indian Premier League chairman Rajiv Shukla on Friday said former India skipper MS Dhoni has a lot of cricket left in him and only he can decide when to retire. Shukla added that the Board of Control for Cricket in India has a policy in place that allows a player to decide when to call it a day.

“Dhoni is a great cricketer and there is a lot more cricket left in him. But, he has to decide when he should take retirement,” Shukla told reporters in Indore.

“The BCCI has a policy in place that a cricketer has to take a call on when to take retirement,” he added.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman retired from Test cricket in 2014. There is a lot of speculation over the retirement of the two-time World Cup winning India captain from limited overs formats of the game.

The popular cricketer from Jharkhand took a break from the game after India’s exit in the semi-finals of the 2019 ODI World Cup in England. He is set to be back in action in the Indian Premier League, where he will lead the Chennai Super Kings, starting March 23.

Asked about workload management of cricketers, Shukla said fixtures for international series should be charted out in such a way that players get proper time to rest in between.

