The 13th edition of Indian Premier League will start on March 29 with the two most successful sides in the history of tournament taking on each other at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Four-time (and defending) champions Mumbai Indians will host arch-rivals and three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the curtain-raiser.

There will be only six double-headers in this edition; all of them on Sundays. “There will be no change in the timing of IPL night games. It will start from 8 pm like the earlier years. There was discussion about 7.30 pm but it’s not happening [this year],” Ganguly had told reporters earlier.

The last league game is scheduled for May 17, between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru, meaning that the pre-knockout phase of the tournament will run up to 50 days this time.

The venues for home teams are all as expected, except Rajasthan Royals, who could host two of their matches in Guwahati. The dates of the knockout stages are not known yet but it is reported that Mumbai will host the final on May 24.

IPL 2020 Fixtures

Match No. Date Home team Away team Venue Time
1 29 March MI CSK MUMBAI Evening
2 30 March DC KXIP DELHI Evening
3 31 March RCB KKR BENGALURU Evening
4 1 April SRH MI HYDERABAD Evening
5 2 April CSK RR CHENNAI Evening
6 3 April KKR DC KOLKATA Evening
7 4 April KXIP SRH MOHALI Evening
8 5 April MI RCB MUMBAI Evening
9 5 April RR DC JAIPUR / GUWAHATI Afternoon
10 6 April KKR CSK KOLKATA Evening
11 7 April RCB SRH BENGALURU Evening
12 8 April KXIP MI MOHALI Evening
13 9 April RR KKR JAIPUR / GUWAHATI Evening
14 10 April DC RCB DELHI Evening
15 11 April CSK KXIP CHENNAI Evening
16 12 April SRH RR HYDERABAD Afternoon
17 12 April KKR MI KOLKATA Evening
18 13 April DC CSK DELHI Evening
19 14 April KXIP RCB MOHALI Evening
20 15 April MI RR MUMBAI Evening
21 16 April SRH KKR HYDERABAD Evening
22 17 April KXIP CSK MOHALI Evening
23 18 April RCB RR BENGALURU Evening
24 19 April DC KKR DELHI Afternoon
25 19 April CSK SRH CHENNAI Evening
26 20 April MI KXIP MUMBAI Evening
27 21 April RR SRH JAIPUR Evening
28 22 April RCB DC BENGALURU Evening
29 23 April KKR KXIP KOLKATA Evening
30 24 April CSK MI CHENNAI Evening
31 25 April RR RCB JAIPUR Evening
32 26 April KXIP KKR MOHALI Afternoon
33 26 April SRH DC HYDERABAD Evening
34 27 April CSK RCB CHENNAI Evening
35 28 April MI KKR MUMBAI Evening
36 29 April RR KXIP JAIPUR Evening
37 30 April SRH CSK HYDERABAD Evening
38 1 May MI DC MUMBAI Evening
39 2 May KKR RR KOLKATA Evening
40 3 May RCB KXIP BENGALURU Afternoon
41 3 May DC SRH DELHI Evening
42 4 May RR CSK JAIPUR Evening
43 5 May SRH RCB HYDERABAD Evening
44 6 May DC MI DELHI Evening
45 7 May CSK KKR CHENNAI Evening
46 8 May KXIP RR MOHALI Evening
47 9 May MI SRH MUMBAI Evening
48 10 May CSK DC CHENNAI Afternoon
49 10 May KKR RCB KOLKATA Evening
50 11 May RR MI JAIPUR Evening
51 12 May SRH KXIP HYDERABAD Evening
52 13 May DC RR DELHI Evening
53 14 May RCB CSK BENGALURU Evening
54 15 May KKR SRH KOLKATA Evening
55 16 May KXIP DC MOHALI Evening
56 17 May RCB MI BENGALURU Evening