The 13th edition of Indian Premier League will start on March 29 with the two most successful sides in the history of tournament taking on each other at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Four-time (and defending) champions Mumbai Indians will host arch-rivals and three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the curtain-raiser.

There will be only six double-headers in this edition; all of them on Sundays. “There will be no change in the timing of IPL night games. It will start from 8 pm like the earlier years. There was discussion about 7.30 pm but it’s not happening [this year],” Ganguly had told reporters earlier.

The last league game is scheduled for May 17, between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru, meaning that the pre-knockout phase of the tournament will run up to 50 days this time.

The venues for home teams are all as expected, except Rajasthan Royals, who could host two of their matches in Guwahati. The dates of the knockout stages are not known yet but it is reported that Mumbai will host the final on May 24.

