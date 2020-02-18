Navi Mumbai will host the final of the Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup on November 21 for which five host cities, including soccer-mad Kolkata, were unveiled on Tuesday by the organising committee.

Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai will play host to 16 teams who will compete across 32 matches to lift the coveted trophy in Navi Mumbai.

Ahmedabad and Bhubaneshwar are the new additions from the 2017 men’s edition. They, alongside Navi Mumbai and Kolkata will host the knockout matches. #U17WWC — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) February 18, 2020

“As India prepares to host yet another Fifa event, I look forward to the support from the whole country in making this tournament a rousing success. Our Indian U-17 women’s team will be playing in a Fifa tournament for the first time,” said Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju at the launch event in New Delhi.