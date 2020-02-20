Neroca FC will be playing host to Gokulam Kerala FC in the I-League on Friday. Neroca are in the bottom half of the table with 12 points, while Gokulam are in fourth position with 17 points.

The Imphal-based club registered a stunning 5-0 victory over city rivals Tiddim Road Athletic Union about two weeks ago and the victory seemed like the perfect boost to reinvigorate their season.

However, Neroca have failed to follow up on their derby day bragging rights, managing to play out only a goalless draw at home against Indian Arrows before being humbled 2-6 by league leaders Mohun Bagan away at Kalyani.

Speaking ahead of the game, Neroca head coach Gift Raikhan said, “It was unfortunate. It was a very shameful result against Mohun Bagan but we had chances and we fought.”

Gokulam Kerala will be coming into the fixture on the back of a derby win of their own – a 1-0 result in Coimbatore against Chennai City.

However, if Gokulam are to sustain their steam, anything less than three points might see them slip out of the top-four, based on results elsewhere.

“The victory against the defending champions, who are a team that plays very good football, has given a lot of confidence. However, it’s going to be a tough game away against Neroca but we remain hopeful of getting another win,” said Fernando Valera, Gokulam Kerala FC head coach.

Gokulam have a tough run of fixtures ahead, with Punjab, East Bengal and Churchill Brothers waiting for the Malabarians in the next three games.