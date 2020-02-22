Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram on Saturday crashed out of the men’s singles semi-finals of the Spain Masters after suffering a straight-game loss to Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn in Barcelona.

The unseeded Indian gave a tough fight in the opening game before surrendering 20-22, 12-21 in the last-four clash of the BWF World Tour Super 300 event. With Jayaram’s defeat, India’s campaign in the tournament came to an end.

Former world No 1 Saina Nehwal, seeded fifth, on Friday lost to third seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the women’s singles quarter-finals.

