Indian batsmen’s troubles away from home were laid bare as they crashed to a 10-wicket defeat against a ruthless New Zealand side that wrapped up the opening Test in just over three days in Wellington on Monday.

Starting the day on 144 for four, India were all out for 191 in 81 overs in their second innings. This was a shade better after their dismal 165 in the first innings, which eventually proved to be decisive.

Trent Boult (4/39 in 22 overs) and Tim Southee (5/61 in 21 overs), one of the finest but most under-rated new ball pairs in world cricket, showed that when it boils down to playing incisive seam and swing bowling, this batting line-up is still a work in progress.

The required target of nine runs was knocked off by New Zealand without much ado for their 100th Test win.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to NZ’s fantastic triumph:

100 - The @BLACKCAPS have registered their 100th win in men's Test cricket; they are the seventh nation to reach a century of wins in the format. Celebrate.#NZvIND — OptaJason (@OptaJason) February 24, 2020

Matches to 100 Test wins:

199 Australia

241 England

266 West Indies

310 South Africa

320 Pakistan

432 India

441 New Zealand — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) February 24, 2020

10 - Tim Southee snared his 10th five-wicket haul in Test cricket; only two pace bowlers have earned more for New Zealand (Sir Richard Hadlee - 16, Chris Cairns - 13). Sweeper.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/wbWlML5aVT — OptaJason (@OptaJason) February 24, 2020

This is India’s first Test defeat since their lose to Australia at Perth in 2018. (After nine Tests)



This is New Zealand’s 100th Test win.#NZvsIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 24, 2020

Last two years, India have played 16 away Tests, winning just six.



A side with all the top order being absolute guns, supported by a flexible, brilliant attack,arguably the better side on paper in every game, can only manage six away wins.



Away Tests are *hard*. #NZvIND — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) February 24, 2020

In trying to not push at balls & play with a still bat Indian batsmen struggled to find ways to hit boundaries. Strike rate of Indian scoring will come under scrutiny from the team management.#INDvNZ — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 24, 2020

Emphatic win for the @BLACKCAPS They showed a lot of discipline and patience in executing their plans and outplayed India in all departments. India will be disappointed with their performance and I am sure they will introspect and bounce back strongly in Christchurch. #INDvNZ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 24, 2020

Comprehensively outplayed. Were in New Zealand long enough to get attuned. Yes, Kohli and Bumrah aren't in their best form but the openers need to set the game and that didn't happen. New Zealand were just the better side! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 24, 2020

Played, New Zealand. Out-batted, out-bowled and out-thought India.



This looked like a tired, jaded team India. #NZvIND #INDvNZ — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) February 24, 2020

200 - The @BLACKCAPS have dismissed India for fewer than 200 runs in both innings of a men's Test for the first time since December 2002 at Hamilton; they are the first of any team to do so since August 2018 (England at Lord's). pic.twitter.com/OyArv76SFh — OptaJason (@OptaJason) February 23, 2020

Absolute domination.



New Zealand have reminded us just how good they can be even with the slightest help on offer.#NZvIND #INDvNZ #NZvsIND — CricBlog (@cric_blog) February 23, 2020

Besides being demoralising, the 10-wicket loss at Wellington in the series opener also highlights that foreign pitches remain alien for Men in Blue. #IndvsNZ — Nitin Srivastava (@TweetNitinS) February 24, 2020

At least India have avoided the ignominy of an innings defeat but I hope they don’t blame Day 1 conditions alone for their poor show. #INDvsNZ — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 23, 2020

Away tours first game stories, need to find a way to get rid of the tail, opposition's tail has been wagging way too much in these away tours..

Runs added by last 4 wickets

Ind vs NZ 2020 - 132 runs

Ind vs ENG 2018 - 155, 93, 160, 94

Ind vs SA 2018 - 84, 84

#INDvsNZ @imVkohli — Saketh Mudiganti (@msakethreddy) February 24, 2020

India back to what it does best in foreign soil. The T20 was a fluke. What does the captain say now? Tests are important or not? #INDvsNZ — daroga happu singh (@aneerban) February 24, 2020

Pant cannot be playing international cricket at the moment. He is too muddled up in the head. We need Rahul back. Absence of Shikhar and Rohit hurting. Second line not so strong after all. #IndvsNz. — Gaurav Chattur (@chatturg) February 24, 2020