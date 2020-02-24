The Delhi High Court Monday said the show-cause notice sent by the All India Football Federation to Punjab FC founder Ranjit Bajaj as vague for his comments made at an I-League press conference against the match commissioner during the recent fixture between his team and Mohun Bagan. Punjab FC had lost the match to Mohun Bagan, 0-1.

Justice Navin Chawla, while hearing Bajaj’s plea challenging the notice, asked AIFF if it was willing to issue him a fresh show cause, containing all material particulars.

“Give him another show cause notice in a proper manner. This show cause notice does not state what punishment would be awarded to him, if found guilty. If I read the notice, I find it vague. Seek instructions,” the judge said to the AIFF lawyer and listed the matter for hearing on February 26.

Bajaj, in his plea, has contended that the show cause notice issued to him on February 12 was vague as it did not mention which code or rule he had violated and lacked other particulars.

His counsel also claimed that initially he was not given sufficient time to respond to it, but later the same was extended till February 24 and urged the court to protect him from any coercive action till February 26.

However, the counsel for AIFF assured the court that the sports body would not take any action till the next date of hearing.

Bajaj’s lawyers, during the hearing, told the court that the match commissioner was the same person against whom he had last year made a complaint questioning the official’s integrity for saying that Punjab FC lost its match with Mohun Bagan to ensure the Chennai football club won the tournament.

His lawyers said no action has been taken till date on his complaint of last year, but on the same match commissioner’s complaint a show cause notice was promptly issued to him by AIFF.