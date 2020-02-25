The Board of Control for Cricket in India Joint Secretary Jayesh George said that they were aware that Pakistan players won’t feature in the Asia XI squad for the two-match T20 series organised by Bangladesh Cricket Board.

With the belief that the BCB had given a preference to the BCCI over the Pakistan Cricket Board, a PCB official issued a clarification.

“The T20Is between World XI and Asia XI were scheduled from March 16-20, while the PSL 2020 is likely to end on March 22,” a PCB spokesperson told IANS.

“Since dates of both the series couldn’t be changed, we offered our regrets to the BCB, both verbally and in writing, which they understood and accepted.”

“It is unfortunate that the facts were twisted to mislead Pakistan cricket fans and followers.” he added.

George had also played down talks of preferential treatment being handed out to his board.

“What we are aware of is that there will be no Pakistan players in the Asia XI. That is what the message is, so, there is no question of both countries coming together or picking one over the other,” he told IANS.

Indian stars Virat Kohli and KL Rahul who have been named in the Asia XI squad are only expected to play one of the two matches while Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami, and Kuldeep Yadav will be available for the full series. The matches will be played in Dhaka on March 18 and 21.