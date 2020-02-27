T20 World Cup, India vs New Zealand live: Shafali continues to attack after Mandhana falls early
Follow live score, commentary and updates of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand.
Live updates
After 7 overs, India are 54/1 (Shafali Verma 25, Taniya Bhatia 16)
Off-spinner Amelia Kerr is introduced into the attack and Taniya Bhatia sweeps her nicely for four. The fifty is up for India. New Zealand would want to check the run-flow.
After 6 overs, India are 49/1 (Shafali Verma 25, Taniya Bhatia 11)
Hayley Jensen joins the attack and bowls a fine over, just three runs from it. And that’s the end of the powerplay. India will be pleased with the run-rate.
Fun fact: 85% of Shafali Verma’s runs in the tournament have come from boundaries.
After 5 overs, India are 46/1 (Shafali Verma 24, Taniya Bhatia 9)
BACK-TO-BACK SIXES! Another bowling change for New Zealand as off-spinner Anna Peterson joins the attack. Shafali Verma take full toll of her and smacks two maximums straight back. The 16-year-old is off to a flyer once again!
After 4 overs, India are 33/1 (Shafali Verma 12, Taniya Bhatia 8)
New Zealand captain Sophie Devine comes on to bowl and Shafali Verma pulls the last ball of the over for four. It was short and Verma clobbered it with ease.. The right-arm medium pacer concedes nine runs in her first over.
After 3 overs, India are 24/1 (Shafali Verma 7, Taniya Bhatia 5)
Taniya Bhatia gets her first boundary with a well-timed flick past square-leg for four. The outfield is lightening fast. But a successful over for Lea Tahuhu and New Zealand.
After 2.2 overs, India are 17/1 (Shafali Verma 6)
WICKET! Oh dear, India lose Smriti Mandhana! Lea Tahuhu pitches it right up and the left-hander chops it on. Big breakthrough for New Zealand. Interesting tactic from India, they have sent Taniya Bhatia instead of Jemimah Rodrigues at No 3.
Mandhana out for 11 off 8 (b Tahuhu)
After 2 overs, India are 15/0 (Shafali Verma 6, Smriti Mandhana 9)
Another four for Mandhana! Right-arm medium-pacer Rosemary Mair comes on to have a bowl and the left-hander lifts her first ball over mid-on for a boundary. Shafali Verma then gets her first boundary by slapping one over the in-field on the off side. Big over for India.
After 1 over, India are 5/0 (Shafali Verma 1, Smriti Mandhana 4)
First boundary of the contest and it goes to Smriti Mandhana! Lea Tahuhu pitches it on a length and slightly wide, the left-hander takes a stride out and drives it over covers for four. Five runs to India from the first over.
9:30 am: Right, we’re for live action. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are opening the batting for India. Lea Tahuhu has the new ball in hand for New Zealand. This promises to be a tense contest. Here we go!
9:25 am: The players have taken the field and it’s time for the national anthems. We’re minutes away from the first ball at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.
9:21 am: Smriti Mandhana was full of praise for her young opening partner Shafali Verma ahead of today’s game. Read here.
9:12 am:
Pitch report by former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop: “It is very grassy surface. If you get in there, you can bowl some cross-seamers. There are a few cracks as well but I don’t believes they’re significant.”
9:10 am: Playing XIs
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Rachel Priest (w), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia (w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
9:06 am:
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss: “We wanted to bat only. We have two changes today – Smriti Mandhana and Radha Yadav come in for Arundhati Reddy and Richa Ghosh. We are doing well in patches, we need to do well in batting. We will try to give our best today. I did struggle in the last two games but will give my best in this game.”
9:04 am:
New Zealand captain Sophie Devine at the toss: “It’s a fresh wicket, we would like to make the most of the conditions. We have got to be on the money against India. It’s about sticking to your strengths and not getting carried away. Hoping to continue my form, but I’m aware that cricket can be a fickle game.”
9:02 am: TOSS UPDATE
Sophie Devine has won the toss and New Zealand will field first!
8:58 am: We’re minutes away from the toss at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. This promises to be a cracking contest between two quality sides. Stay tuned for live updates!
8:55 am: It was a Sophie Devine show all the way in New Zealand’s victory against Sri Lanka in their last match. The White Ferns skipper became the only player, male or female, to register more than five consecutive 50-plus scores in T20I cricket.
Read more about her performance here.
8:52 am: Shafali Verma and Veda Krishnamurthy played blistering knocks to help India win their previous game. The duo’s effort showed the value of big hitters in women’s T20 cricket.
Read more about their performance here.
8:49 am: India will hope to repeat the heroics that saw them stun the White Ferns in the opening match of the previous World T20 in 2018.
However, New Zealand have a better head-to-head record in recent years, having won the last three matches between the two sides. Exactly a year ago, they had beaten India 3-0 in a three-match T20 International home series.
8:43 am: India lead the five-team standings in what is the ‘Group of Death’, with three of the top four teams in the format. A win against New Zealand today will take the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side on the threshold of a knock-out stage spot, to be competed among top two teams from Group A and B.
8:38 am: After defeating Australia and Bangladesh in their first two matches, India will be keen to keep their winning streak alive and take another step towards the semi-finals.
After defeating Australia and Bangladesh in their first two matches, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co have the opportunity to take a big step towards the semi-finals with a victory at the Junction Oval in Melbourne today.