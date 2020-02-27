Sunrisers Hyderabad have named Australia’s opening batsman David Warner as their captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League season, replacing New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

Warner, who had led Sunrisers to the title in 2016, was removed as skipper in 2018 after he was banned for a year due to the ball tampering controversy. Williamson had continued to lead the team last season despite the return of the Australian opener.

In a twitter message to the fans following the annoucement, Warner said, “I am thrilled to be given the captaincy for this coming IPL 2020. I am absolutely thrilled to be given this opportunity again.

“I am also thankful to Kane (Williamson) and Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) for the way that you guys led through out the last couple of years. You guys have done an outstanding job and I will be leaning on you guys for your support and your insight on the game as well,” he added.