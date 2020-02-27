India became the first team to reach the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday as they earned a nail-biting four-run win over New Zealand. A quickfire 46 from teenage prodigy Shafali Verma and superb bowling from the spinners ensured India maintained their unbeaten streak, despite a batting collapse.

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss at Melbourne’s Junction Oval and opted to bowl with her team restricting India to 133/8 after Verma gave them a strong start, with three sixes and four fours off her 34 balls. The four-pronged spin attack then restricted the storied New Zealand top order with regular wickets.

A swashbuckling late charge by Amelia Kerr gave the White Ferns some hope, but a sharp final over from Shikha Pandey left them at 129/6.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to India’s semi-final charge:

Wah bhai Wah ! Great effort by the girls to hold on to their nerves and beat New Zealand and qualify for the semi finals of the #T20WorldCup

Shafali Varma is a rockstar. Anand aa raha hai ladkiyon ka performance dekhne mein. pic.twitter.com/euq2368NTF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 27, 2020

India have become the first team to qualify for the semifinal. This will be India’s fourth semifinal appearance in Women’s World T20.#INDWvNZW — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 27, 2020

The spinners have been sensational and Shafali Varma is giving India just the starts the team needs. If the tracks continue to be like this, India have a very good chance of going the distance. #T20WorldCup — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 27, 2020

Shafali Verma the star

India, you have a teenage ⭐️ and she’s taken your team to the semis. #T20WorldCup #IndiaRising https://t.co/EAX9iFTsjH — Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) February 27, 2020

Very modest from Shafali when she says that she waits for the loose balls. The way she bats, every ball seems like a loosener. Most sixes, highest SR and joint most runs in the #T20WorldCup.



All of this at just 16! #SpecialTalent



Wish her and #TeamIndia good luck!#INDWvNZW — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 27, 2020

Shafali Verma in this tournament so far:



v AUS W : 29 off 15 balls @ 193.33

v BAN W : 39 off 17 balls @ 229.41

v NZ W : 46 off 34 balls @ 135.29 #INDWvNZW — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 27, 2020

No player has ever scored more runs at a higher strike rate at a single Women's #T20WorldCup than Shafali Verma in 2020 (114 runs at 172.72)



Superstar 🤩#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/l9SWDWUP5c — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 27, 2020

A word on the other players

Poonam Yadav in #T20WorldCup



4-0-19-4

4-0-18-3

4-0-32-1



18 runs scored by Kerr in the final over and this is the first time Poonam went more than 20 runs in her spell. #INDWvNZW — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 27, 2020

Deepti Sharma dismissed Suzie Bates, the Women's T20 World Cup's all-time leading run scorer - for just 6 runs.

This is the first time Bates was out for a single digit score in her last 15 T20 World Cup innings (last time was in 2014).#INDWvNZW #stats — Kausthub (@kaustats) February 27, 2020

👉 14 off 9 with the bat

👉 1/25 with the ball

👉 2 catches in the field



Not a bad first game of the #T20WorldCup for Radha Yadav 👏#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/O5o0Wl8dHI — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 27, 2020

Experience shows. Shikha Pandey shows why she’s such a valued member of this team. Two superb yorkers. #T20WorldCup — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) February 27, 2020

New Zealand came close

New Zealand will be gutted but my goodness - what an incredible effort from Amelia Kerr to take it right down to the wire! Future Kiwi captain right there 🇳🇿 #T20WorldCup — Raf Nicholson (@RafNicholson) February 27, 2020

Good game, but NZ will be kicking themselves... dropped catches, top 3 not firing when it matters... did superbly at the end to even keep it close. India fielding excellent. — Charles Dagnall (@CharlesDagnall) February 27, 2020