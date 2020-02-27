India became the first team to reach the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday as they earned a nail-biting four-run win over New Zealand. A quickfire 46 from teenage prodigy Shafali Verma and superb bowling from the spinners ensured India maintained their unbeaten streak, despite a batting collapse.
New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss at Melbourne’s Junction Oval and opted to bowl with her team restricting India to 133/8 after Verma gave them a strong start, with three sixes and four fours off her 34 balls. The four-pronged spin attack then restricted the storied New Zealand top order with regular wickets.
A swashbuckling late charge by Amelia Kerr gave the White Ferns some hope, but a sharp final over from Shikha Pandey left them at 129/6.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to India’s semi-final charge: