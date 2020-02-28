India head coach Ravi Shastri termed the drubbing in the first Test as a timely “shake up” for his team which will now go into the second Test with an “open mind”, fully aware of the challenges that New Zealand will pose over the next five days.

India lost the first Test by 10 wickets in just over three days and Shastri considers it as a blessing in disguise for a bunch of players who have gotten used to only winning games.

“I always believe when you are on a run like we were, a shake-up like that (first Test) is good because it opens your mindset. When you are on the road winning all the time and you haven’t tasted defeat, you can have a closed or fixed mindset,” Shastri said on the eve of the second Test.

“There are opportunities to learn. You know what strategies NZ are employing and now you are prepared, what to expect and you have your plans on how to counter that. It’s a good lesson and I am sure the boys are up for the challenge,” the head coach seemed confident as ever.

The defeat, nonetheless, hurts and Shastri made it clear that Test cricket remains on top of his team’s agenda followed by T20s during next two years when ODIs are “least priority”, the reason being World Test Championship final in 2021 and the back to back ICC T20 World Cup.

“I wouldn’t judge ODI and Test cricket as they are totally different things. For us, the least priority is ODI cricket at the moment. Because of the schedule and what’s coming up in the next two years. Our focus – Test cricket is No 1 and T20 cricket,” said Shastri.

India is still on top of ICC World Test Championship points table and Shastri feels that there shouldn’t be undue panic after just one defeat.

“We played eight games (3 vs South Africa, 2 vs West Indies and 2 vs Bangladesh and 1 vs New Zealand) and won seven. For one loss, there is absolutely no need to panic. And neither is anyone looking in that direction in this team,” he asserted.

When asked why is it that teams struggle away from home, Shastri pointed it specifically to the format. “It’s the red ball. The conditions of red and white balls are completely different...touring a country playing white ball cricket, the red ball is totally different especially in England and New Zealand, where conditions can be pretty much similar,” he said. “It’s any team, it will take a while to acclimatise. We are here not to give any excuses. We were outplayed in that first Test.”

