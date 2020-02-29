India’s Prithvi Shaw showed signs of his prodigious talent during a solid start against New Zealand for Saturday’s second Test in Christchurch.

But after bringing up his second half-century in only his fourth Test, the 20-year-old chanced his arm once too often just before lunch and was out for 54.

Batting on an emerald wicket after early morning rain delayed the start by 45 minutes, India were 85 for two at the end of the first session with Cheteshwar Pujara on 15 and Virat Kohli on three.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had no hesitation in making India bat first when he won the toss, citing Hagley Oval’s history of providing pace and bounce.

But he would have been disappointed with the early return from swing bowlers Tim Southee and Trent Boult as Shaw’s attacking mindset did not allow the pair to get into an established rhythm.

Shaw looked unconvincing in Wellington during his first Test after 16 months of injury and suspension, with scores of 16 and 14 in a match New Zealand won by 10 wickets.

But given a second chance in Christchurch he plundered runs off the best attack New Zealand could offer.

His 54 came off 64 deliveries and included eight fours as well as a huge six off Neil Wagner to bring up his half-century.

But in the following over he flashed at a wide delivery from Kyle Jamieson and was caught one-handed by a leaping Tom Latham at second slip.

New Zealand’s first success came in the sixth over when Boult had Mayak Agarwal uncertain which way the ball would move.

After a second outswinger just missed the edge, the next inswinger caught Agarwal plumb in front of the stumps for seven.

He questioned the dismissal but it was never in doubt and India lost a review as well as a wicket.

New Zealand also lost a review when an appeal for lbw against Pujara was turned down. Replays showed the ball heading over the stumps.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson/Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

India: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt.), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Ashwin/ Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma/ Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)

Match refereee: Ranjan Madagalle (SRI)