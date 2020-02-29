Novak Djokovic won the Dubai Championships for the fifth time on Saturday, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4.

The world number one remains an undefeated 18-0 this season as he ended an eight-match win streak for his Greek opponent, champion last weekend in Marseille.

Djokovic, with three titles including the inaugural ATP Cup with Serbia in 2020, put a winner into the corner on match point.

Sabalenka captures Qatar Open for sixth career title

Aryna Sabalenka won her sixth career title on Saturday when she swept past former two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-3 in the Qatar Open final.

The Belarusian ninth seed’s win over the eighth-seeded Czech, who was Qatar champion in 2018, will see her rise to 11 in the world rankings on Monday.