India suffered a humiliating loss in just three days in the second Test against New Zealand to lose the series 0-2.

The visitors had won a Test series in New Zealand only twice in the past but a lot was expected from Virat Kohli’s team as they are currently the top-ranked Test side in the world.

But while they were knocked out in just over three days in the opening Test, the second did not even last that long with the visiting team managing to cross the 200-run mark just once in four innings.

Not a single Indian batsman managed to score a century and skipper Kohli scored fewer runs than even Mohammad Shami.

The Indian media was expectedly critical of the way India played in the Test series with The Indian Express insisting that there was no positive to look forward to from the performance while almost everyone criticises the lack of fight put up by the team.

Here is a look at what the various papers had to say.

Former India selector Sandeep Patil questioned whether India were the best team only at home in his comments to Mid-Day.

The Times of India headline ‘It’s all gone South’ highlighted how the team’s performance has once again highlighted the chinks in their armour.

The New Indian Express emphasised how the team’s best travellers claim was proved to be sheer bravado with their headline ‘Travel Travails’.

The Mumbai Mirror chose to highlight how the series was lost even before the bowlers came to the party and tried to salvage the situation.